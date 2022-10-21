Live updates: Steve Bannon sentencing to decide penalty for contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, a longtime confidante of former President Donald Trump, faces sentencing today at 9 a.m. ET for defying a subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee.
A jury convicted the former White House chief strategist of two criminal charges of contempt of Congress in July. The Department of Justice on Monday recommended a six-month prison sentence for Bannon and a $200,000 fine.
Our contributors today are "The Rachel Maddow Show" legal analyst Lisa Rubin and The ReidOut blog writer Ja'han Jones.
Don’t expect to see Bannon locked up any time soon
Federal District Court Judge Carl Nichols — a Trump nominee — will decide today whether Bannon is sentenced to six months in prison and a $200,000 fine (the Justice Department’s recommendation), probation alone (what Bannon himself has asked for), or something in between.
But even if Nichols determines that Bannon deserves time behind bars, don’t expect him to be remanded, or taken to prison, immediately. That’s because Bannon intends to appeal his conviction after he is sentenced — and Judge Nichols, who has repeatedly signaled sympathy to Bannon’s legal argument, could decide that any sentence should be stayed pending appeal.
Here’s why:
Bannon’s planned trial defense was that in refusing to so much as show up for his testimony, he was simply following the advice of his lawyer, Robert Costello. Specifically, Costello maintains — including in a filing yesterday — that he advised Bannon that 1) Trump had invoked executive privilege in response to the subpoena to Bannon; 2) because the Jan. 6 committee would not allow Trump’s lawyers to attend Bannon’s deposition and Trump is the privilege holder, there was no way for Trump to protect his privilege; and 3) under DOJ policy, if the privilege holder’s counsel cannot attend testimony impacting that privilege, the subpoena is invalid and unenforceable.
Reliance on the advice of counsel is a real, if risky, defense. Among other things, it requires a defendant to waive privilege over all his communications with the lawyer on whose advice he supposedly relied. But Bannon never got that far. Instead, before trial, Judge Nichols ruled that Bannon could not use an advice of counsel defense because of a 60-year-plus case, United States v. Licavoli.
The statute under which Bannon was convicted punishes those who “willfully” refuse to give testimony or produce documents to a congressional committee. It doesn’t matter if, in failing to appear, Bannon was relying on his lawyer’s advice.
In the lead-up to his trial, Bannon argued to Judge Nichols that Licavoli shouldn’t govern his case because it relies on cases that have themselves been overruled and the Supreme Court has clarified what it means to be willful in criminal contexts. But Nichols, while moved, said his hands were tied: While Bannon might have ample “arguments to the Court of Appeals on why Licavoli should be overruled,” he himself “has no power to disregard a valid and on-point or seemingly on-point holding from a higher court.”
Bannon also argued that Licavoli could be ignored because the defendant in that case was not dealing with a president’s assertion of executive privilege. There too, however, Nichols was unpersuaded, noting Bannon gave him “no reason to believe the [intent] element [for contempt of Congress] can or should be different depending on the circumstances of specific cases.”
As a district court judge, Nichols is indeed duty-bound to follow D.C. Circuit precedent. But there’s reason to believe the D.C. Circuit could, on Bannon’s appeal, overturn Licavoli and force DOJ to try Bannon all over again. And given that possibility — and Nichols’ own admission that if he were deciding the issue from scratch, he would have sided with Bannon — I just don’t see Bannon locked up any time soon.
Bannon may just be desperate enough to enjoy his dim limelight
I can’t help but think Bannon, who seems maniacally self-obsessed and has had a rather underwhelming career as a film financier, is enjoying this time as the center of attention — even if it does mean he’ll be serving time behind bars.
Let's hope it's his punishment isn't that "Goodfellas"-style, let-him-eat-lobster-while-incarcerated type of time behind bars. I send no well wishes to the conservative movement’s pied piper, who’s never encountered a camera he didn’t like.
READ: DOJ's full sentencing recommendation for Bannon
The Justice Department has recommended Bannon serve six months behind bars and pay a $200,000 fine for his contempt of Congress conviction.
In a 24-sentencing memo, the DOJ outlined Bannon's "bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt" since the moment he accepted service of the subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee in September 2021. The DOJ noted its recommendation is at the "top end" of the sentencing guidelines range
"To this day, he continues to unlawfully withhold documents and testimony that stand to help the Committee’s authorized investigation to get to the bottom of what led to January 6 and ascertain what steps must be taken to ensure that it never happens again," the DOJ wrote in its memo. "That cannot be tolerated."
Click here to read the full sentencing memo.