Congrats to Mick Mulvaney on his new job as member of the resistance Video the Jan. 6 committee showed of the Capitol attack and Trump's response to it was harrowing. So harrowing, in fact, that even Mick Mulvaney — who served as the Trump White House's budget director and its "acting" chief of staff — felt compelled to comment on Twitter. Mulvaney has been attempting to rehabilitate and distance himself from Trump World since he resigned in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack and has joined CBS News as a political analyst. But even with the dig at the committee's leaders, his tweet emphasized just how compelling the video of the insurrectionist's siege that was shown might be to some former Trump fans.





Trump said jump. Proud Boys and Oath Keepers leaders asked, how high? The committee's investigation is now focusing on Trump's influence over violent extremist groups, including both the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. Specifically, investigators are seeking to link former President Donald Trump's now infamous "Stand back and stand by" debate response to the Proud Boys' violence on Jan. 6. The committee noted that Proud Boys were immediately inspired by those remarks, with one leader responding on Telegram: "Standing down and standing by, Sir." Trump tweets were also cited as inspiring Oath Keepers and Proud Boys to action. The strategy here appears to be to submit evidence that Trump had a role in radicalizing and motivating these groups to take action on his behalf. We'll likely see more of this evidence in the days ahead.





Jayapal overcome with emotion during a hearing that starts to connect many dots NBC News' Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali chatted with an emotional Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., outside the hearing minutes ago.





Capitol police officer testifies: I gave my 'literal blood, sweat and tears' Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards told the committee she gave her "literal blood, sweat and tears" while defending the Capitol on Jan. 6. She described being assaulted and verbally abused by the violent rioters. "They dared to question my honor," she testified. "They dared to question my loyalty and they dared to question my duty. I am a proud American and will gladly sacrifice everything to make sure the America my grandfather sacrificed for is here for many years to come."





Cheney rightly defends the Capitol police from GOP conspiracy theories Cheney took a hacksaw to right-wing conspiracy theories alleging Capitol police officers and the federal government were somehow responsible for the Jan. 6 attack. "As part of our investigation, we will present information about what the White House and other intelligence agencies knew and why the Capitol was not better prepared," Cheney said. "But we will not lose sight of the fact that the Capitol police did not cause the crowd to attack." Trump supporters storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Samuel Corum / Getty Images As we listen to harrowing testimony from Caroline Edwards, a Capitol police officer who was seriously injured during last year's deadly riot, we can't forget the absurd conspiracies Republicans tried to spread alleging the violent attack on Jan. 6 was contrived by the government. Republicans including ex-President Donald Trump, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie were just a few of the conservatives who falsely suggested agitators in the federal government bore responsibility. The lie has been disproven, but the fact that so many Republicans tried to run with it suggests they're fully aware that their followers' violence is a political liability.





Republicans sought pardons for trying to overturn the election I've lost track of all the bombshells in Cheney's opening statement, but don't sleep on this one: Multiple members of Congress desperately sought pardons from Trump for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The key part here is not that they sought pardons, but why they wanted them. It suggests consciousness of guilt from these members. Or to put in simpler terms: They knew they had done something wrong. Cheney: Rep. Perry, other GOP congressmen sought presidential pardons after Jan. 6 June 10, 2022 01:04 But it also shows they knew the president's claim about a stolen election were baseless. Why would they need pardons if they were merely raising questions about the election or pursuing legitimate avenues of inquiry? We still need to learn more the specifics of these requests? For example, who made the requests and when. But this is going to make a lot of folks on Capitol Hill very uncomfortable.





Lordy, there are tapes We're 45 minutes into this hearing and already this Jan. 6 hearing has been extremely effective at using video from its months of depositions. There have been excerpts from Barr, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Pence's former chief of staff and several Trump campaign aides. (While these excerpts have been brief so far, it is my hope that eventually the deposition videos and their transcripts will be released in full as the hearings proceed.) Barr calls Trump's election fraud claims 'bulls---' in committee interview June 10, 2022 02:17 While some of the information being presented has been reported before, it's different hearing these words coming straight from the mouths of former Trump allies. It will be hard for Republicans and conservative media to fully disavow the evidence that is even now being clipped and spreading virally across social media.





Meanwhile, on Fox News... As Cheney gave her opening remarks, Fox News showed live video of the hearing — but did not air the audio. Instead, Tucker Carlson provided his own commentary about the hearings. MSNBC Daily columnist Dean Obeidallah wrote earlier this week that there's an obvious reason the right-wing news network refuses to broadcast the hearings. "Fox News is depriving its audience of the truth by design," Obeidallah wrote. "If it were to air the facts, that could very well undermine the past lies broadcast by its own anchors and people beloved by its audience, like Trump."





A rare congressional hearing devoid of partisan sniping This is a very odd congressional hearing in that we will not be hearing from both sides tonight. Unlike the two most recent House impeachment trials, there are no pro-Trump voices on the committee. Instead, we have two Republicans who are far from pro-MAGA voices. That means that we're not going to have the usual partisan food fights that break out at these hearings. The committee will have an unprecedented opportunity to present Americans an uninterrupted narrative about what took place on Jan. 6. It's a very different dynamic than in the past and creates a unique opportunity for the committee to gets its story about Jan. 6 into the public discourse devoid of partisan sniping.





Committee chair's opening remarks warn against sweeping Jan. 6 'under the rug' In his opening statement, committee Chair Bennie Thompson will tell the country: "We can't sweep what happened under the rug. "The American people deserve answers," Thompson will say, according to excepts of his statement released ahead of the hearing. "So I come before you this evening not as a Democrat, but as an American who swore an oath to defend the Constitution. The Constitution doesn't protect just Democrats or just Republicans. It protects all of us: 'We the People.' And this scheme was an attempt to undermine the will of the people." The question he asks is whether we still live in a country where people can put aside party in service of country, as Republicans did during Watergate.





Will any of this actually 'move the needle' for skeptics? The committee may very well present mountains of evidence tying Trump to the Jan. 6 attack — but getting skeptical partisans to care is another story. As Steve Benen wrote for MaddowBlog on Wednesday: That's a tough question to answer with confidence. In recent years, some stories that were expected to cause political earthquakes left public attitudes unchanged, while other developments that political insiders expected to be meaningless took on far greater significance. I'm of the opinion that it's best not to guess. The committee appears content to tell the truth, pursue accountability, and let the chips fall where they may. Investigators can bring the facts to the public, but they can't make the public care.





