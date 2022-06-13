Jan. 6 hearings: Day two of House committee's presentation begins

The House Jan. 6 select committee's second public hearing on its investigation into the Capitol riot begins Monday at 10 a.m. ET. Former President Donald Trump's "big lie" and his efforts to remain in power despite losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden is expected to be the topic of focus.
Our contributors today are MSNBC Daily writer and editor Zeeshan Aleem, "The Rachel Maddow Show" legal analyst Lisa Rubin and MSNBC Daily columnist Frank Figliuzzi.
Barr's testimony continues to be wildly effective
Bill Barr’s recorded testimony has proven very convincing thus far. In videotaped testimony, he described meeting with Trump on Nov. 23, 2020, pointing out that the fraud claims were not serious, and drawing a line in the sand: “The Department doesn’t take sides in the election and the department is not an extension of your legal team.”
He also recalled asking Jared Kushner and Dan Scavino, Trump’s social media director, how long they expected Trump to carry on with the false claims. Kushner’s reply? “We’re working on it.”
Former Fox News editor destroys Trump's election victory claim
Stirewalt said that once Arizona was called for Biden in 2020, he knew the chance of some kind of fraud overturning the election was basically nonexistent. The typical margin that would prompt a recount involves a gap of just hundreds of votes. Stirewalt said the fact that Trump had larger margins to deal with in multiple states made it clear that he had lost the election.
“He needed three states, and in order to do that, you’re better off to play the Powerball than have that come in,” said Stirewalt.
The former Fox News editor's testimony has been a powerful asset for the Jan. 6 committee’s mission to describe how clear it was that Trump knew that his “big lie” wasn’t supported by evidence.
Stepien takes a big swipe at Trump's legal team
If you wanted confirmation that official Trump World disapproved of the litigation tactics and strategy employed by Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and others, Bill Stepien just gave it to us. In a clip from his February 2022 deposition, Stepien testified that as the days went on after the election, his own outlook on a Trump victory was “very, very bleak.” As Stepien said:
And we pegged it at, you know, five percent, maybe 10 percent based on recounts that were — either were automatically initiated or could be — could be initiated based on you know, realistic legal challenges, not all the legal challenges that eventually were pursued.
Indeed, Stepien said the campaign became increasingly divided after Justin Clark, who had been the campaign’s chief legal officer, was shunted aside for a motley group of lawyers who pursued strategies he did not consider “honest or professional.”
Ouch.
Trump was well aware of ‘red mirage,' experts testify
If you thought you had seen the last of former Attorney General Bill Barr, who resigned in December 2020, you were wrong. Barr came roaring back today, via clips of his videotaped deposition with congressional investigators, to help illustrate that Republican leaders understood and expected a “red mirage” of election returns in 2020 and that Trump’s declaration of fraud was without basis.
As Stirewalt testified today, a “red mirage” happens because Republicans historically capture a greater percentage of in-person votes but those optical victories can be overcome through Democrats’ greater use of mail-in and absentee ballots. That was especially true during the pandemic, when mail-in voting surged.
Nonetheless, Trump complained that the results were fraudulent “right out of the box on election night,” testified Barr. And Barr said that seemed to be based on nothing other than that “red mirage” dynamic — and Trump’s pique when Democratic votes came in in waves at the end of the evening. None of that was surprising, however, to the professionals, Barr further testified. GOP leaders “understood for weeks” that that would happen on election night; only Trump, emboldened by Giuliani, could not accept that the “red mirage” was natural or expected.
What one federal court has already said about the committee's evidence
In her opening statement this morning, Rep. Liz Cheney quoted a federal court that has “reviewed elements of the Committee’s evidence” as part of a subpoena dispute involving Jan. 6 plotter John Eastman. “In the months following the election, numerous credible sources — from the President’s inner circle to agency leadership to statisticians — informed President Trump and Dr. Eastman that there was no evidence of election fraud,” the court noted.
That opinion, a 44-page March 2022 order by federal district court Judge David Carter, is available here. Carter reviewed that evidence in the context of the Jan. 6 committee’s fight with Eastman over which of his subpoenaed communications and documents could be withheld on the grounds of attorney-client privilege and other protections.
'An apparently inebriated' Giuliani stumbles into the record
In her opening comments discussing Trump’s disinformation campaign, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming slipped in a striking barb: “President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani."
Is it particularly significant that Giuliani may have been drunk while counseling Trump to lie about the election results? No — he believed the same things sober. Nonetheless, it’s the kind of colorful detail that helps underscore how Trump’s inner circle was an utter mess and contemptuous of propriety on election night.
'Under Pressure' should be the theme song of today's hearing
If there was theme music for today’s hearing, it might be Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure.” Scheduled witnesses include fired Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt who may testify as to the intense pressure exerted on him and his former network after Stirewalt called Arizona for Biden early on during election night in 2020. Also today, we’ll hear from former U.S. Attorney from Georgia, BJay Pak, who may tell us precisely why he resigned and what pressure was exerted on him and other Georgia officials.
It’s one thing to show that Trump knew or should have known he lost the election but continued to perpetrate a fraud on Americans. But it’s even more damning if the committee can demonstrate that Trump not only ignored truth tellers, but also attempted — and succeeded — in purging those who refused to accept his lie.
The first Jan. 6 hearing was hugely popular, but it could’ve been even bigger
The first hearing of the Jan. 6 committee last week garnered some big numbers — at least 20 million viewers. As The New York Times notes, that’s not nearly as big as the kind of viewership that presidential debates or a “State of the Union” speech usually gets, but it was massive for a congressional hearing, and close to something like a “big ‘Sunday Night Football’ game.”
And that’s despite a right-wing disinformation campaign to downplay and spread disinformation about the hearing. While many channels forewent their primetime programming to broadcast the hearings live, Fox News decided instead to use the time slot to attack the legitimacy of the hearings. Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity used a muted splitscreen of the hearings to attempt to undermine them in real-time.
If Fox News and other right-wing media weren’t bent on further polarizing the country around Jan. 6, the numbers for the hearings likely would have been higher. More importantly, a much more ideologically diverse set of viewers might’ve been able to absorb and evaluate the meaning of what happened that day.
How the Jan. 6 committee can outline elements of potential crimes
In the months leading up to the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings, experienced lawyers, including MSNBC’s own Barbara McQuade and others partnering with the Brookings Institution, have sketched out which federal criminal laws were violated by former President Donald Trump and others in his inner circle. Of course, the committee is on a fact-finding mission to inform its legislative function — and not in a position to enforce criminal laws. However, its members know the Justice Department is watching and previously have used language that seems to track the elements of certain federal crimes, such as conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. (We’re looking at you, Liz Cheney.)
Today, the committee is expected to focus on one aspect of Trump’s possible criminal culpability, likely by highlighting that he was told there was no fraud in the election and therefore knew he was spreading misinformation. The committee may also try to establish who participated in the conspiracy to propagate the Big Lie and when they joined in that effort.
And it begins!
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson has gaveled in the hearing.
Jan. 6 investigators likely prepared for absent witnesses
Any committee would prefer live, in-person testimony from a witness — let alone a key witness like former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien. But investigators already knew what Stepien would say this morning based on his prior deposition. And they likely knew, from discussions with Stepien’s legal team, that his wife could go into labor at any moment.
As I expected, the committee is ready to use video clips from Stepien's deposition in lieu of his live testimony. And that’s why they only need 30-45 minutes to regroup, as opposed to canceling and rescheduling today's hearing.
Stepien missing hearing because wife went into labor: source
Stepien will miss today's hearing because his wife went into labor this morning, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.
The committee will instead show video of his recorded deposition. It's unclear whether Stepien will provide live testimony during another hearing.
Explosive evidence revealed during first hearing — and it wasn't good for Trump
The stakes are high for the Jan. 6 committee and, frankly, democracy. Fortunately, Thursday's two-hour hearing surpassed expectations.
Among the highlights were Chairman Bennie Thompson and ranking member Liz Cheney’s laying out the course of the hearings over the next month. We’ll be shown more videos from the hundreds of hours of depositions that the committee has taken, demonstrating that Trump’s team knew he lost.
There’s a lot of speculation about whether the hearings will change anyone’s minds or maybe spur the Justice Department to finally act against Trump. What’s clear already, though, is that these hearings, like Trump tweeted ahead of Jan. 6, “will be wild.”
Read more in the story below.
Stepien no longer appearing, committee announces
William Stepien, a former Trump campaign manager, will no longer testify during today's hearing, the Jan. 6 committee announced this morning.
Stepien cited a family emergency, according to the committee. Instead, his legal counsel will make a statement on the record.
The hearing will now begin around 10:30 a.m. ET.
Trump rebukes Ivanka's testimony: 'Long since checked out'
Trump, forever ready to throw any member of his inner circle under the bus, pushed back on daughter Ivanka Trump's testimony to the Jan. 6 committee.
In never-before-seen video played during Thursday's hearing, Ivanka Trump told congressional investigators that she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's assessment that Trump's claims of election fraud were false.
On Friday, the elder Trump blasted her statement on Truth Social, the struggling social media venture he helped create as an alternative to Twitter.
"Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results," he wrote. "She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)."
Basically, everyone but Trump is totally wrong about the 2020 election, including the Justice Department, federal judges, and conservative lawyers and election officials. Makes sense.
GOP candidate's arrest shows power of the 'big lie' ahead of hearings
Hours before the first Jan. 6 hearing began, the FBI arrested Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley and charged him with four misdemeanors for his role in the Capitol riot.
Video footage and photographic evidence showed the 40-year-old real estate agent breaching the Capitol and repeatedly waving the crowd into the building. He's the first person running for elected office in a major state or federal race to be charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.
Depressingly, local strategists and activists are predicting that the arrest will yield a net benefit for Kelley’s candidacy, which seems to confirm Trump’s 2020 disinformation campaign is continuing to break new ground in normalizing authoritarianism.
But in reality, if Kelley’s candidacy does anything but plummet — which seems increasingly unlikely — it’s a terrible sign for the health of American democracy.
Read more in the story below.
Fox News witness could make things uncomfortable for his former employer
Today’s committee hearing is expected to focus on Trump’s efforts to remain in power despite advisers and evidence clearly indicating he lost the election, NBC News reported.
Interestingly, a scheduled witness today is Chris Stirewalt, a former political editor at Fox News. The network fired Stirewalt under intense pressure from GOP leaders and from irate viewers in response to his decision to call Arizona for Joe Biden early on during election night in 2020. Stirewalt’s former network didn’t even cover the first night of hearings, and now that network, its operations and the pressure exerted on it by Team Trump will take center stage during today’s hearing.
Public relations and marketing experts claim that there’s no such thing as bad publicity. Let’s see if Fox News feels that way and decides to air Stirewalt’s testimony. Don’t bet on it.
Hayes: Fox News coverage of Jan. 6 hearing was new ‘level of propaganda’June 11, 202203:40
Some (not many) conservatives publicly spurn Trump after first hearing
The editorial board of The New York Post, a conservative-leaning tabloid, published an op-ed on Friday calling on the Republican Party to ditch Trump following the Jan. 6 committee's first public hearing a day earlier.
"Trump has become a prisoner of his own ego," the board wrote. "He can’t admit his tweeting and narcissism turned off millions. He won’t stop insisting that 2020 was “stolen” even though he’s offered no proof that it’s true."
"Trump can’t look past 2020," it added. "Let him remain there."
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, one of the few Republicans who has spoken out against Trump, squarely placed the blame on the former president during an interview Sunday.
“Trump is politically, morally responsible for much of what has happened," Hutchinson told "Fox News Sunday," adding that Republicans needed to do "a lot of soul searching."
Two panels of witnesses to connect the dots on Trump's election lies
Today's hearing will feature two panels of witnesses, including at least one former Trump insider. Bill Stepien, who managed Trump’s re-election campaign in the second half of 2020, will appear alongside Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News political editor, in the first panel.
Trump’s former campaign manager to testify at second Jan. 6 hearingJune 13, 202203:52
The second will feature three election experts: GOP election lawyer Ben Ginsberg, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia BJay Pak and former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt.
Pak resigned from the Justice Department in early January 2021, days before the Capitol riot, after Trump pressured Georgia officials to overturn election results in the state. It will be interesting to see what if any new information Pak shares about those efforts.