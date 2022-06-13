Jan. 6 hearings: Day two of House committee's presentation begins

SEE NEW POSTS

Barr's testimony continues to be wildly effective Bill Barr's recorded testimony has proven very convincing thus far. In videotaped testimony, he described meeting with Trump on Nov. 23, 2020, pointing out that the fraud claims were not serious, and drawing a line in the sand: "The Department doesn't take sides in the election and the department is not an extension of your legal team." He also recalled asking Jared Kushner and Dan Scavino, Trump's social media director, how long they expected Trump to carry on with the false claims. Kushner's reply? "We're working on it."





Former Fox News editor destroys Trump's election victory claim Stirewalt said that once Arizona was called for Biden in 2020, he knew the chance of some kind of fraud overturning the election was basically nonexistent. The typical margin that would prompt a recount involves a gap of just hundreds of votes. Stirewalt said the fact that Trump had larger margins to deal with in multiple states made it clear that he had lost the election. Former Fox political editor: Trump had no basis for declaring victory on election night June 13, 2022 03:51 "He needed three states, and in order to do that, you're better off to play the Powerball than have that come in," said Stirewalt. The former Fox News editor's testimony has been a powerful asset for the Jan. 6 committee's mission to describe how clear it was that Trump knew that his "big lie" wasn't supported by evidence.





Stepien takes a big swipe at Trump's legal team If you wanted confirmation that official Trump World disapproved of the litigation tactics and strategy employed by Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and others, Bill Stepien just gave it to us. In a clip from his February 2022 deposition, Stepien testified that as the days went on after the election, his own outlook on a Trump victory was "very, very bleak." As Stepien said: And we pegged it at, you know, five percent, maybe 10 percent based on recounts that were — either were automatically initiated or could be — could be initiated based on you know, realistic legal challenges, not all the legal challenges that eventually were pursued. Indeed, Stepien said the campaign became increasingly divided after Justin Clark, who had been the campaign's chief legal officer, was shunted aside for a motley group of lawyers who pursued strategies he did not consider "honest or professional." Ouch.





Trump was well aware of 'red mirage,' experts testify If you thought you had seen the last of former Attorney General Bill Barr, who resigned in December 2020, you were wrong. Barr came roaring back today, via clips of his videotaped deposition with congressional investigators, to help illustrate that Republican leaders understood and expected a "red mirage" of election returns in 2020 and that Trump's declaration of fraud was without basis. Jan. 6 committee shows testimony from Trump advisers about election night June 13, 2022 07:53 As Stirewalt testified today, a "red mirage" happens because Republicans historically capture a greater percentage of in-person votes but those optical victories can be overcome through Democrats' greater use of mail-in and absentee ballots. That was especially true during the pandemic, when mail-in voting surged. Nonetheless, Trump complained that the results were fraudulent "right out of the box on election night," testified Barr. And Barr said that seemed to be based on nothing other than that "red mirage" dynamic — and Trump's pique when Democratic votes came in in waves at the end of the evening. None of that was surprising, however, to the professionals, Barr further testified. GOP leaders "understood for weeks" that that would happen on election night; only Trump, emboldened by Giuliani, could not accept that the "red mirage" was natural or expected.





What one federal court has already said about the committee's evidence In her opening statement this morning, Rep. Liz Cheney quoted a federal court that has "reviewed elements of the Committee's evidence" as part of a subpoena dispute involving Jan. 6 plotter John Eastman. "In the months following the election, numerous credible sources — from the President's inner circle to agency leadership to statisticians — informed President Trump and Dr. Eastman that there was no evidence of election fraud," the court noted. That opinion, a 44-page March 2022 order by federal district court Judge David Carter, is available here. Carter reviewed that evidence in the context of the Jan. 6 committee's fight with Eastman over which of his subpoenaed communications and documents could be withheld on the grounds of attorney-client privilege and other protections.





'An apparently inebriated' Giuliani stumbles into the record In her opening comments discussing Trump's disinformation campaign, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming slipped in a striking barb: "President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on election night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani." Is it particularly significant that Giuliani may have been drunk while counseling Trump to lie about the election results? No — he believed the same things sober. Nonetheless, it's the kind of colorful detail that helps underscore how Trump's inner circle was an utter mess and contemptuous of propriety on election night.





'Under Pressure' should be the theme song of today's hearing If there was theme music for today's hearing, it might be Queen and David Bowie's "Under Pressure." Scheduled witnesses include fired Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt who may testify as to the intense pressure exerted on him and his former network after Stirewalt called Arizona for Biden early on during election night in 2020. Also today, we'll hear from former U.S. Attorney from Georgia, BJay Pak, who may tell us precisely why he resigned and what pressure was exerted on him and other Georgia officials. It's one thing to show that Trump knew or should have known he lost the election but continued to perpetrate a fraud on Americans. But it's even more damning if the committee can demonstrate that Trump not only ignored truth tellers, but also attempted — and succeeded — in purging those who refused to accept his lie.





And it begins! Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson has gaveled in the hearing.





Jan. 6 investigators likely prepared for absent witnesses Any committee would prefer live, in-person testimony from a witness — let alone a key witness like former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien. But investigators already knew what Stepien would say this morning based on his prior deposition. And they likely knew, from discussions with Stepien's legal team, that his wife could go into labor at any moment. As I expected, the committee is ready to use video clips from Stepien's deposition in lieu of his live testimony. And that's why they only need 30-45 minutes to regroup, as opposed to canceling and rescheduling today's hearing.





Stepien missing hearing because wife went into labor: source Stepien will miss today's hearing because his wife went into labor this morning, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News. The committee will instead show video of his recorded deposition. It's unclear whether Stepien will provide live testimony during another hearing.





Explosive evidence revealed during first hearing — and it wasn't good for Trump The stakes are high for the Jan. 6 committee and, frankly, democracy. Fortunately, Thursday's two-hour hearing surpassed expectations. Among the highlights were Chairman Bennie Thompson and ranking member Liz Cheney's laying out the course of the hearings over the next month. We'll be shown more videos from the hundreds of hours of depositions that the committee has taken, demonstrating that Trump's team knew he lost. There's a lot of speculation about whether the hearings will change anyone's minds or maybe spur the Justice Department to finally act against Trump. What's clear already, though, is that these hearings, like Trump tweeted ahead of Jan. 6, "will be wild." Read more in the story below.





GOP candidate's arrest shows power of the 'big lie' ahead of hearings Hours before the first Jan. 6 hearing began, the FBI arrested Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley and charged him with four misdemeanors for his role in the Capitol riot. Video footage and photographic evidence showed the 40-year-old real estate agent breaching the Capitol and repeatedly waving the crowd into the building. He's the first person running for elected office in a major state or federal race to be charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Depressingly, local strategists and activists are predicting that the arrest will yield a net benefit for Kelley's candidacy, which seems to confirm Trump's 2020 disinformation campaign is continuing to break new ground in normalizing authoritarianism. But in reality, if Kelley's candidacy does anything but plummet — which seems increasingly unlikely — it's a terrible sign for the health of American democracy. Read more in the story below.





