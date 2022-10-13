Jan. 6 hearing live analysis: Day 9 to detail Trump's ongoing threat to democracy

The House Jan. 6 committee will hold its ninth public hearing today at 1 p.m. ET. It's the first hearing since July and is expected to examine former President Donald Trump's central role in efforts to subvert the 2020 election and his ongoing threat to democracy. Committee members have suggested it may be the final hearing before it presents its full investigative report.
Our contributors today are The ReidOut Blog writer Ja'han Jones; MSNBC Daily writer and editor Hayes Brown; MSNBC Daily columnists Jessica Levinson and Noah Rothman; and legal analyst for "The Rachel Maddow Show" Lisa Rubin.
Read the biggest takeaways from the previous hearings: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6, Day 7 and Day 8.
Witness testimony at Oath Keepers trial gives reason for hope
The Justice Department is currently prosecuting several members of the Oath Keepers militia on charges of seditious conspiracy. The proceedings have revealed new details about a dark day, such as the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, having said that his only regret about Jan. 6 was that “they should have brought rifles.”
But as MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner wrote Tuesday, three government witnesses — all military veterans who quit the Oath Keepers before the attack on the Capitol — offer some reason for optimism:
“Since the attack on the Capitol, we’ve come to learn that many of those who participated were veterans or active military members, former police, first responders and the like. That revelation can shake one’s understanding of the nature of patriotism and love of country.
“But these three veterans ultimately put patriotism and respect for American democracy above whatever drove them to join an organization like the Oath Keepers.”
Read Glenn’s full story below.
That production value though
Might be a little too inside baseball coming from someone who works in media, but I’m just as excited to see how the committee presents its findings in today’s hearings as I am interested in the findings themselves.
I’ve been very impressed with the ways in which the committee produced the previous hearings, including the 3D maps of the White House and surrounding areas used to give viewers perspective, documentary-style narration of the Jan. 6 plot, and even some carefully-selected moments (like video of a fleeing GOP Sen. Josh Hawley).
These techniques have made the hearings not only informative but digestible and incredibly entertaining as well.
In ‘Meet the Press’ appearance, Kinzinger gave a sneak peek
In late August, Rep. Adam Kinzinger appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and hinted at wht to expect when the Jan. 6 hearings resume.
The Illinois representative, who is one of two Republicans on the House Jan. 6 committee, mentioned the money Trump raised during his “Stop the Steal” efforts in the lead-up to Jan. 6.
“It was all about just raising money, and people were abused that way, so there will be a lot more of that,” said Kinzinger, who added that viewers also can expect to find out more about Secret Service text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 that were erased.
For more on Kinzinger’s appearance, read this story by Ja’han Jones, writer for MSNBC’s The ReidOut Blog.
House GOP largely rejects bill to prevent future coup attempts
More than a century after its passage, the Electoral Count Act of 1887 figured prominently in the events of Jan. 6, as Trump and his allies came to believe the antiquated law could be exploited to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.
Last month, the House voted 229-203 to pass the Presidential Election Reform Act, which is aimed at shoring up the 19th century law and preventing a repeat. Only nine House Republicans voted for passage.
As Steve Benen wrote for MaddowBlog:
“The good news for democracy advocates is that a majority of the House members agreed. The bad news is that the vast majority of Republicans did not. …
In theory, given the crisis from the recent past, this bipartisan bill is exactly the sort of measure that should pass easily. In practice, House Republican leaders peddled a series of claims in bad faith, demanded that GOP members reject the bill, and largely succeeded in creating a partisan outcome.”
Read Steve’s full story below.
Jan. 6 committee’s Republicans are endorsing Democrats
Declaring partisanship “has to have a limit,” Jan. 6 committee Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said recently that she is willing to stump for Democrats.
GOP Rep. Kinzinger is endorsing Democrats in key midterm racesOct. 11, 202205:14
This week, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois joined his fellow Republican on the committee in seeking to help some Democrats prevail in November. His leadership PAC issued endorsements in several races across the country, including for Democrats running against right-wing election deniers.
As Steve Benen wrote for MaddowBlog on Tuesday:
“I don’t doubt this will lead to another round of partisan accusations about Kinzinger being a ‘RINO’ (Republican In Name Only), but let’s not forget that the Illinois Republican voted with the Trump White House roughly 90% of the time.
“He also apparently thinks voters should elect candidates who accept election results.”
Read Steve’s full story below.
Jan. 6 committee to America: Don’t forget about us
The Jan. 6 committee’s message in today’s hearing may be: Don’t forget about us, we’re still important.
In a world in which legal news about Trump comes at you like water from a fire hydrant, one can be forgiven for putting the committee's work on the back burner.
DOJ has witness who says Trump ordered moving of Mar-a-Lago boxesOct. 13, 202203:38
Today’s hearing is set to focus on the connection between Trump and his allies and the extremist groups that stormed the Capitol, what he knew about their plans, and what he intended to happen the day the Electoral College votes were set to be certified.
So as we follow the latest developments regarding the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago, the New York attorney general’s suit against Trump and the Trump Organization for financial wrongdoing, and investigation into Trump’s election meddling in Georgia, we should also care about today’s hearing and remember that our former president attempted to subvert democracy on January 6, 2021.
The committee may be making the case for its relevance, as much as it is making the case against Trump.