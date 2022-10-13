Jan. 6 hearing live analysis: Day 9 to detail Trump's ongoing threat to democracy

Witness testimony at Oath Keepers trial gives reason for hope The Justice Department is currently prosecuting several members of the Oath Keepers militia on charges of seditious conspiracy. The proceedings have revealed new details about a dark day, such as the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, having said that his only regret about Jan. 6 was that “they should have brought rifles.” But as MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner wrote Tuesday, three government witnesses — all military veterans who quit the Oath Keepers before the attack on the Capitol — offer some reason for optimism: “Since the attack on the Capitol, we’ve come to learn that many of those who participated were veterans or active military members, former police, first responders and the like. That revelation can shake one’s understanding of the nature of patriotism and love of country. “But these three veterans ultimately put patriotism and respect for American democracy above whatever drove them to join an organization like the Oath Keepers.” Read Glenn’s full story below. Share this -





In 'Meet the Press' appearance, Kinzinger gave a sneak peek In late August, Rep. Adam Kinzinger appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" and hinted at wht to expect when the Jan. 6 hearings resume. The Illinois representative, who is one of two Republicans on the House Jan. 6 committee, mentioned the money Trump raised during his "Stop the Steal" efforts in the lead-up to Jan. 6. "It was all about just raising money, and people were abused that way, so there will be a lot more of that," said Kinzinger, who added that viewers also can expect to find out more about Secret Service text messages from Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 that were erased. For more on Kinzinger's appearance, read this story by Ja'han Jones, writer for MSNBC's The ReidOut Blog.





House GOP largely rejects bill to prevent future coup attempts More than a century after its passage, the Electoral Count Act of 1887 figured prominently in the events of Jan. 6, as Trump and his allies came to believe the antiquated law could be exploited to overturn Joe Biden's victory. Last month, the House voted 229-203 to pass the Presidential Election Reform Act, which is aimed at shoring up the 19th century law and preventing a repeat. Only nine House Republicans voted for passage. As Steve Benen wrote for MaddowBlog: "The good news for democracy advocates is that a majority of the House members agreed. The bad news is that the vast majority of Republicans did not. … In theory, given the crisis from the recent past, this bipartisan bill is exactly the sort of measure that should pass easily. In practice, House Republican leaders peddled a series of claims in bad faith, demanded that GOP members reject the bill, and largely succeeded in creating a partisan outcome." Read Steve's full story below.





