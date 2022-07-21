Jan. 6 hearings: Day 8 details Trump's refusal to stop Capitol riot

SEE NEW POSTS

The Cabinet requested a meeting after Jan. 6. It didn't happen. At the last hearing, the Jan. 6 committee showed a brief clip of former Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia, a renowned Washington, D.C. lawyer and son of the late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia. Why — I wondered aloud to some of my Maddow Show colleagues — would Scalia have been asked for testimony unless there was some Cabinet-wide effort to intervene with Trump? Indeed, tonight, the committee revealed that there were such efforts, and Scalia, in his respectful, gentlemanly way, seems to have been the ringleader. While he testified that he considered resigning in the wake of Jan. 6, he felt obligated “to stay the ship” in the waning days of the Trump administration. If he resigned, he would lose any ability to help stabilize the nation. So after consulting with Cipollone and Pence, Scalia wrote to the president and requested that he convene an “immediate” Cabinet meeting. Scalia’s memo, while delicate, was also stark. Not only would a Cabinet meeting be a “natural” and “fitting exercise of presidential Leadership” following the “deeply disturbing” attack, but it would allow Trump to assure the Cabinet that he would no longer question the validity of the election and would commit to an orderly transition of power. Scalia also urged Trump to reduce “the role of certain private citizens” — ahem, Giuliani, Powell, and others — “who, respectfully, have served you poorly with their advice.” Yet for as much as Scalia coated his memo in politesse and gratitude for Trump’s treatment of Scalia’s mother and family, its rebuke of Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric was clear. To no one’s surprise, Scalia does not seem to have gotten his meeting. Share this -





The dumbest argument against the Jan. 6 committee, rebutted One of the most frequent complaints from Trump World and the House Republican Conference is that there is no cross-examination of Jan. 6 committee witnesses. Things would be different if there were real Republicans alongside Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, they claim. Well, Cheney had a perfect response to those grumbles: "And for those of you who seem to think the evidence would be different if Republican Leader McCarthy had not withdrawn his nominees from this committee, let me ask you this: Do you really think Bill Barr is such a delicate flower that he would wilt under cross examination? Pat Cipollone? Eric Herschmann? Jeff Rosen? Richard Donoghue? Of course not — none of our witnesses are." If anything, cross-examination would likely show those witnesses sticking by their guns even in the face of whatever wild non sequiturs or conspiracy theories or whataboutism was thrown their way. But this way was definitely better. Share this -





The most damning Trump video yet It was a struggle for White House staff to convince Trump to deliver a video to the public on Jan. 7, 2021. But footage that the committee has obtained shows that it was a struggle for Trump to even deliver that speech. Parts of it were, frankly, laugh out loud funny as the former president stumbled over the words written for him. “Yesterday is a hard word for me,” he declared at one point. Other parts were more sinister, including his refusal to admit defeat even after what had occurred less than 24 hours beforehand. “But this election is now over,” Trump read from the teleprompter. “Congress has certified the results — I don’t want to say the election is over. I just want to say ‘Congress has certified the results’ without saying the election is over, okay?” That was how he felt after watching his supporters storm the Capitol, and it’s how he still feels today as he continues to try to somehow un-lose the 2020 election. The election isn’t over for Trump and never will be, which may be the biggest reason to keep him from running again in 2024. Jan. 6 committee plays raw tape of Trump's address the day after Capitol riot July 22, 2022 02:16 Share this -





Pottinger makes clear: Jan. 6 hurt America's global standing Matthew Pottinger, a former Marine and respected defense policy analyst before he joined the Trump administration to serve as its deputy national security adviser, is not inclined toward theatrics. So, when he testified that the destabilizing effects of Jan. 6 were not entirely domestic, he cannot be dismissed. “When you have a presidential transition, even under the best circumstances, it’s a time of vulnerability,” Pottinger testified. “I was certainly concerned that some of our adversaries would be tempted to probe or test U.S. resolve.” Indeed, he cited a December 2020 attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad by Iranian proxies as evidence that America’s adversaries were eager see how we’d respond. Although no similarly kinetic attacks on U.S. assets followed the events of Jan. 6, that does not mean they were harmless to our interests abroad. “Our national security was harmed in a different way by the sixth of January,” Pottinger said. The riot and the presidential agitation that precipitated it provided “ammunition” to America’s adversaries abroad to claim that “our system doesn’t work.” Pottinger further noted that some representatives of America’s allies reached out to express their concerns about the “health” of the American republic, a testament to their declining faith in the stability of the globe’s sole hegemony and its leading liberal democracy. That assessment from a patriot and public servant cannot be so easily dismissed. Share this -





Share this -





'Are you serious?' Share this -





The biggest takeaway of the night comes into focus Trump only begrudgingly told his violent supporters to leave the Capitol after it became apparent that the attack at the Capitol would not be successful and that the electoral count would be certified. Members of Congress were safe and the military was ready to go. Matthews said Trump resisted including ’stay peaceful’ in tweet to protesters on Jan. 6 July 22, 2022 01:56 Words matter. Once Trump did speak to his supporters, let’s note the first thing he said. It wasn’t that the violence must stop. It was that the election was stolen. The leader of the free world then wandered his way towards a statement that the rioters should go home, but not before he thanked them and told them they were special. After all we have heard over the course of these hearings, it is worth asking what Trump would have said if it looked like the insurrection might be successful. Share this -





When democracy is on the line, what does 'winning' even look like? At its base, Jan. 6 is a tale of Americans’ obsession with winning — or at least, not losing — and how Trump’s refusal to accept defeat festered into a critical wound to our democracy. As Sarah Matthews testified, even those White House staffers who believed Trump’s tweets that afternoon were insufficient and akin to “pouring gasoline on a fire” fell prey to this political fixation with victory: How can we avoid giving the other side a win? Matthews, however, rejected that framing. Pointing at the TV, where the Capitol attack was well underway, she asked her colleagues, “Does that” — meaning the violence and chaos unfolding on the screen — “look like we’re effing winning?” For Matthews, Team America took precedence over Team Trump. But some of her colleagues, including those who shared her view that the election was long over and that the attack was an abomination, still could not see past the usual spin. Share this -





Raw footage shows Trump improvise his infamous Rose Garden video I remember when I first saw Trump’s video tweet on Jan. 6 telling his supporters to go home. The contrast between the violence that was unfolding and the president’s mild, friendly tone was jarring, as was his repeating of the lies that caused the attack in the first place. It was clear then too that those were Trump’s own words, rather than a speech that had been prepared by his staff. The Jan. 6 committee revealed tonight that there was a speech prepared for him, one that he chose to ignore. Here’s what it said: “I urge all my supporters to do exactly as 99.9% of them have already been doing — express their passions and opinions peacefully. My supporters have a right to have their voices heard, but make no mistake — NO ONE should be using violence or threats of violence to express themselves. Especially at the U.S. Capitol. Let’s respect our institutions. Let’s all do better. I am asking you to leave the Capitol Hill region NOW and go home in a peaceful way.” Jan. 6 committee shows raw footage of Trump's taped message July 22, 2022 03:36 The difference between those words and the raw footage of Trump shooting his video the committee unveiled tonight couldn’t be starker. Trump was in no way upset about the violence that his supporters had delivered — he wanted them to stay upset about his election loss. Share this -





Trump didn't just fail to stop rioters — he gave them the 'green light' Trump tweeted that Pence “didn’t have the courage” to do what he needed to do. As a reminder, what Trump wanted Pence to do is violate his constitutional duty to certify the Electoral College vote count. Pence essentially has no constitutional authority to do anything other than get out a rubber stamp that acknowledges that Biden won the election. Former White House staff react to Trump’s Jan. 6 tweet attacking Pence’s level of courage July 22, 2022 05:03 As former White House deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews stated, Trump’s statement that Pence lacked courage gave the rioters the “green light” to continue their violent behavior and to target Pence. This tweet was sent as Pence came within 40 feet of the rioters and had to be evacuated for a second time. This tweet was sent as members of Pence’s security detail apparently feared for their lives as and were calling their loved ones to say goodbye.. Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson accurately described the tweet as un-American and unpatriotic. Trump didn’t merely fail to act. He gathered firewood, lit a match, and blew oxygen on the fire. Share this -





Sarah Matthews is already facing friendly fire Earlier tonight, I wondered whether and how soon former Trump deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews, one of tonight’s two live witnesses, would be attacked by her own former colleagues and boss. But even I didn’t think prominent Republicans, much less the official House GOP caucus, would turn on her so soon. Shortly before 8:30 p.m., and before Matthews even said much of substance, @HouseGOP retweeted Matthews’s Twitter profile, deeming her to be “Just another liar and pawn in Pelosi’s witch-hunt.” That’s when it fell to Twitter user @nycsouthpaw to break the news to them: “She’s one of your communications directors right now, on the climate committee lol.” By 9:03 p.m. tonight, the House Republicans’ tweet about Matthews has been deleted — but thanks to Southpaw (and screenshots), I’ll always remember how easily and quickly the GOP tried to eat their young. Share this -





Pence security detail made 'goodbye' calls to their families: W.H. official Pence's security staff knew the rioters were armed. “I could hear some of the units pointing out there were individuals on Constitution Avenue that were armed," D.C. Metropolitan Police Sgt. Mark Robinson testified. An unidentified White House security official also confirmed that they were aware of the nature of the threat posed by the mob descending on the Capitol. “We all knew what that implicated and what that meant, that this was no longer a rally, that this was going to move to something else if he physically walked to the Capitol,” the official said. White House security official: Secret Service members feared for their lives during Capitol riot July 22, 2022 02:15 That White House security official added that the threat posed by the rioters was so acute that when they approached within feet of the vice president, his security detail was mortally terrified. Pence’s security detail began to “fear for their own lives,” the official said, adding that there were calls to “say goodbye” to family members. They were allegedly preparing to use lethal force to defend themselves and the vice president even though some, at least, apparently believed they were going to be overwhelmed. And still, the president did not act Share this -





‘Get Ivanka down here’ Tonight I heard one of the few positive things ever relayed about White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ behavior in the aftermath of the 2020 election. The committee showed footage of White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifying that Meadows was one of the people who wanted Trump to issue a stronger statement urging rioters to leave. “I remember [Meadows] getting lvanka involved, because he’s like get lvanka down here because he thought that would be important,” Cipollone added. We already knew that Ivanka had attended Trump’s Ellipse speech ahead of the attack in the hopes of keeping her father calm. We also knew that she was urging her father to act during the attack. But the fact that Meadows called her in specifically that afternoon is news to me. Share this -





Adam Schiff is a former federal prosecutor, and it shows The Jan. 6 committee played videotaped testimony from Sgt. Mark Robinson of the Metropolitan Police Department, who rode in the lead vehicle of Trump’s motorcade from the Ellipse back to the White House. Robinson corroborated Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony that Trump wanted to ride to the Capitol and was quite upset with his Secret Service detail when they told him he could not. That would be helpful testimony in any event, but Rep. Adam Schiff, a former federal prosecutor, knew how to make it even more useful by asking Robinson to compare his experience on Jan. 6 with his prior participation in presidential motorcades. Schiff first elicited that Robinson had ridden in “probably over 100” motorcades. And then Schiff went in for the kill: "And in that hundred times, have you ever witnessed another discussion or argument or heated discussion where the president was contradicting where he was supposed to go or what the Secret Service believed was safe." DC police sergeant corroborates claim of ‘heated’ exchange in Trump motorcade on Jan. 6 July 22, 2022 02:31 Robinson responded simply, “No,” proving again why Schiff is not only a highly effective member of Congress, but retains solid prosecutorial chops Share this -





Why it matters if Trump watched the attack on TV “What you will learn,” Rep. Elaine Luria informed the nation on Thursday night, “is that President Trump sat in his dining room and watched the attack on television.” If this version of events is confirmed by witnesses Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews, Trump’s deputy national security advisor and deputy press secretary respectively, it helps confirm testimony provided by Cassidy Hutchinson. “I probably was two feet from Mark [Meadows],” Hutchinson testified. “He was standing in the doorway going into the Oval Office dining room.” She repeatedly testified that “we were watching the TV and I could see that the rioters were getting closer and closer to the Capitol.” She did not, however, confirm that the president was among those who were passively observing as the events of Jan. 6 unfolded. We already know that the president abdicated his commander-in-chief responsibilities by failing to mobilize federal law enforcement and the military to defend the lawmakers under siege that day. We may finally learn what he affirmatively was doing: enjoying himself. Share this -





Share this -





Trump's failure to 'take care' The Constitution both gives and limits a president’s power. The so-called “Take Care Clause” provides that the president must “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” This grants the president significant power to execute laws, but it also requires him to do so, faithfully. Tonight’s hearing will be about Trump’s failure to live up to that constitutional duty by refusing, for hours, to stop the attack on the nation’s Capitol. He had the ability to do so and actively decided not to. At the very least, the Take Care Clause requires that presidents not seek to violate the law. But that seems to be exactly what Trump attempted to do. Share this -





Liz Cheney's 'almost' speaks volumes In her opening statement, Rep. Liz Cheney noted how much the Jan. 6 committee has learned in the year and a half since the attack on the Capitol. “Today, we know far more about the president’s plans and actions to overturn the election than almost all members of Congress did when President Trump was impeached on January 13, 2021, or when he was tried by the Senate in February that year,” the committee vice chair said. What made my ears perk up was the “almost” in that sentence. Because it’s true — there were at least several members of Congress who knew a great deal about Trump’s plans and actions. Several of them have been subpoenaed to give testimony about that knowledge to the committee. All of them have refused so far. Cheney’s caveat is a reminder that there are still colleagues who she sees everyday who know more than they’re letting on. Share this -





Jan. 6 Hearings: Season Two is coming Tonight is the last hearing in this set from the Jan. 6 committee — but the work continues this fall. In a pre-recorded video, committee chair Bennie Thompson announced that there will be more hearings when Congress returns from the August recess. It feels unlikely that September’s hearings will follow the same breakdown among thematic lines as the previous nine meetings. But as Thompson made clear, the committee has gathered a lot of new information since the live hearings began in June. And so it only makes sense for the panel to share those details with the American public as soon as possible. Share this -





Secret Service text scandal heats up with counsel revelation Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., a member of the Jan. 6 committee, revealed tonight that some Secret Service agents have retained private legal counsel. The Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General revealed to the committee last week that the agency deleted texts sent on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, 2021. The inspector general has launched a criminal investigation into the erasure of those messages, NBC News reported. It's certainly frustrating that the committee can't access what could be significant evidence. But it's just another startling development in this often stranger-than-fiction storyline. Share this -





McCarthy still struggling to defend his Jan. 6 committee botched strategy House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has taken a lot of heat from Trump over his botched Jan. 6 committee strategy. As a result of McCarthy's refusal to pick Republicans to sit on the committee, the panel has been able to deliver a cohesive, effective narrative during the hearings without the distraction of Republican grandstanding. McCarthy tried once again to defend his strategy, which Trump has called "very foolish," during an interview last night with Fox News' Sean Hannity. It didn't go well. As Steve Benen wrote for MaddowBlog today: "The California congressman has had plenty of time to come up with a defense for his strategy. His comments to Hannity suggest he hasn’t come up with much. Right off the bat, the idea that this process isn’t 'fair' is an increasingly tough sell: The House select committee has members from both parties; it has a Republican vice-chair; and most of the witnesses who’ve delivered public testimony have been Republicans." Read Steve's full story below. Share this -





Rage and dread: What’s being done to stop this from happening again? Rage and dread. These are the two emotions I tend to fluctuate between when watching the Jan. 6 committee hearings. Rage for what happened and dread that it could happen again. The committee has done a masterful job of bringing us a temporal snapshot of everything that led up to the insurrection at the Capitol. And everytime they do, it is hard not to scream at the screen for someone, anyone, to thwart Trump’s plan to stay in power. Rep. Lofgren: ‘The mob attack on the Capitol was intended by the president’ July 21, 2022 12:00 We have heard, repeatedly, that Trump’s advisers told him, over and over again, the 2020 presidential election was not stolen and that there was no rampant voter fraud. We have also heard that Trump lied many times, saying the election was in fact stolen. We know that he used this lie to gin up an already angry mob. We know he knew members of that mob were armed when he sent them to the Capitol. Tonight, we will finally hear the details of what actually happened during the more than three hours of violence in our nation’s Capitol. And perhaps most importantly, we will hear how Trump’s failure to act amounted to a dereliction of duty that endangered the lives of our public servants and elected officials. Imagine a general who sends his troops into an illegal battle. That alone is bad enough. But now imagine that people around the general plead with him to tell his troops to turn back. Prepare for more rage and dread tonight as we hear how close our nation came to a potential civil war, and how little has been done to prevent this from becoming a recurring nightmare. Share this -





A not-so-secret Jan. 6 texting debacle Americans likely believe — or at least want to believe — that the Secret Service is one of the most elite security forces in the world. After all, we entrust them with the lives of our most prominent and powerful politicians. Hollywood’s decades-long love affair with the agency has certainly helped burnish its reputation. But in reality, the agency is far from infallible. Exhibit A: The apparent deletions of text messages sent during and after the Capitol riot — messages that could shed light on the movements of key players during that time. The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general has begun a criminal investigation into the destruction of those text messages. And the whole affair has highlighted how badly the agency needs a change at the top. As MSNBC columnist Frank Figliuzzi wrote today: “While there is no direct evidence that the loss of text messages was intentional, the damage has been done.” And one important step toward repairing that damage is selecting a new leader from the outside. “For real change to happen, the next director should come from outside the agency and should have a proven record: not necessarily as a special agent but as an agent of change. That new director will need to better balance the need for the Secret Service to be trusted by the people it protects and trusted by the American people.” Read Frank’s full story below. Share this -





A new Jan. 6 committee witness lashes out Garrett Ziegler is not a name that I had heard before this week. The young man was an aide to Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro and is, to be blunt, a character. He met with the Jan. 6 committee earlier this week and apparently followed that appearance up with a profane, sexist and racist rant posted to Telegram. In that 27-minutes of audio, a voice CNN identifies as Ziegler’s can be heard describing the committee’s efforts as “a Bolshevistic anti-White campaign” that targeted him as a “young Christian.” (By the way, calling people “Bolsheviks,” the Communist faction that triumphed after the Russian revolution is often an antisemitic dog whistle, according to the head of the Anti-Defamation League.) Ziegler also had choice (read: horribly demeaning) words for Cassidy Hutchinson and Alyssa Farrah Griffin, who both worked in the White House and have cooperated with the committee’s investigation. It seems unlikely that the committee got much useful info out of Ziegler given that the audio post claims a lot of the day was spent “saying that I invoke my right to silence.” But who knows? It may be a case where the gentleman doth protest too much — after corroborating what other witnesses have said. Share this -





Rep. Elaine Luria will lead tonight's hearing. Here's a preview. Reps. Elaine Luria, D-Va., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., will lead the committee's presentation tonight on Trump's inaction during the first few hours of the Capitol riot. "This is a dereliction of duty of the president," Luria told MSNBC on Wednesday. "We're going to talk in depth about the events that happened almost minute-by minute in the White House during that day." She said the committee will show the news reports Trump was likely watching on TVs in the West Wing as the Jan. 6 violence was unfolding and reference conversations that were taking place in the White House at the time. It promises to be an illuminating presentation. Share this -





What the Jan. 6 committee has done in 13 months is nothing short of remarkable As we approach the so-called season finale of the Jan. 6 hearings, it’s worth considering how we got here. After all, unlike most congressional committees, which persist from each two-year session of Congress to the next, the Jan. 6 committee was created not even 13 months ago. And barring its reauthorization in the next Congress, the committee will turn back into the proverbial pumpkin come January 2023. And it strikes me — especially when evidence of a robust, Justice Department investigation of Trump World is in short supply — that what the Jan. 6 committee has done in those 13 months is remarkable. Through its professional staff and members alike, the committee has interviewed or deposed more than 1,000 witnesses. Those witnesses run the gamut from low-level domestic extremists to senior White House aides, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner; Cabinet members like former Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia and former Attorney General Bill Barr; and even members of Trump’s post-election legal team, such as Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. The breadth and volume of the witness roster is notable, especially for an operation that wasn’t in existence until relatively recently. But perhaps more impressive is how the committee obtained its evidence: through a combination of creative, dogged lawyering, behind-the-scenes negotiations, and an effective public persuasion campaign. Together, those efforts have enabled the committee to make the complex, multimedia presentations we’ve seen over the last several weeks. Each has featured live testimony from credible, understated witnesses alongside carefully curated texts, emails, handwritten notes, and memos, video clips from other witnesses’ deposition and the attack on the Capitol and even floor plans of the West Wing. Legal consequences will follow Jan. 6 hearings only if ‘DOJ rises to occasion’ expert says July 21, 2022 10:20 I’m also intrigued by the committee’s ability to persuade a slew of GOP loyalists to headline its hearings. From Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers to Steve Engel, the former head of DOJ’s Office of Legal Counsel, and Greg Jacob, former counsel to Pence, to former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson, committee witnesses have reminded America that what we witnessed on Jan. 6 was anything but ordinary or acceptable — and that the efforts to overthrow the election might have succeeded but for a combination of others’ incompetence and their own intervention. Tonight, I’ll watch as the committee reconstructs the 187 minutes during which Trump did nothing to stop the Capitol attack, and as two more witnesses, former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger and former deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews, share their experiences from that fateful day. But I won’t soon forget the committee’s cumulative efforts to trace what happened on Jan. 6 from the boots-on-the-ground in Norse helmets to the guy in the red tie. And neither should you. Share this -





Thompson in quarantine for Jan. 6 hearings season finale Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., won’t be in the room when the final Jan. 6 hearing begins this evening. The committee chair announced in a statement this week that he tested positive for Covid on Monday and is experiencing “mild symptoms.” While resting is the best thing you can do even with mild cases of Covid, Thompson will still be chairing tonight’s hearing remotely, a committee aide told reporters on Wednesday. While this would normally have the potential to disrupt the flow of a hearing, Thompson appearing via Zoom (or whatever system the House uses) likely won’t have much of an impact on the content of the hearing itself. If anything the sharp, focused presentations that the committee has constructed mean that as long as Thompson stays on script, his quarantine shouldn’t make much of a difference. (Though let’s hope that someone sets up his camera to prevent a mishap that could distract from the evening’s testimony.) Share this -





