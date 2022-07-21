Jan. 6 hearings: Day 8 to examine 187 minutes of Trump refusing to stop Capitol riot

Day 8 of the House Jan. 6 committee's public hearings is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET Thursday — the second prime-time presentation of the panel's findings thus far. Congressional investigators are expected to focus on then-President Donald Trump's 187 minutes of inaction as the attack unfolded on the Capitol.
Our contributors Thursday are MSNBC Daily writer and editor Hayes Brown, MSNBC Daily columnists Jessica Levinson and Noah Rothman, and "The Rachel Maddow Show" legal analyst Lisa Rubin.
Read the biggest takeaways from the previous hearings: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6 and Day 7.
Trump's 187-minute dereliction of duty on full display
The House Jan. 6 committee will focus tonight's primetime hearing on Trump's refusal to call on his supporters to end their attack on the Capitol. In the span of 187 minutes, from the moment he ended his Jan. 6 rally speech to the tweet he eventually sent urging the rioters to stop, Trump spent a good chunk of his time watching the violence unfold on TV, the committee is expected to say.
As Ja'han Jones wrote for The ReidOut Blog today:
"The 187 minutes Trump spent not stopping the violence were effectively 187 minutes of peak Trumpism, with sulking, paranoia, obsessive and self-absorbed TV-watching, and ultimately, fascist violence. Thursday’s hearing will describe existential danger his actions — and silence — posed to the country Jan. 6."