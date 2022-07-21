Jan. 6 hearings: Day 8 to examine 187 minutes of Trump refusing to stop Capitol riot

Day 8 of the House Jan. 6 committee's public hearings is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET Thursday — the second prime-time presentation of the panel's findings thus far. Congressional investigators are expected to focus on then-President Donald Trump's 187 minutes of inaction as the attack unfolded on the Capitol.

Our contributors Thursday are MSNBC Daily writer and editor Hayes Brown, MSNBC Daily columnists Jessica Levinson and Noah Rothman, and "The Rachel Maddow Show" legal analyst Lisa Rubin.

Read the biggest takeaways from the previous hearings: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6 and Day 7.