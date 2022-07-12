Jan. 6 hearings: Committee focuses Day 7 on Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

Scary Kinzinger death threats set the stage for today's hearing

One of the ongoing themes of the Jan. 6 committee hearings has been MAGA backlash — against witnesses and lawmakers alike. On July 5, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of only two Republicans serving on the committee, released a compilation of the threats he’s received, including those directed at his wife and newborn child. It's pretty harrowing stuff.

But the messages "are an appropriate prelude to Tuesday’s hearing, which is expected to focus on the extremist violence supporters of former President Donald Trump waged at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021," wrote MSNBC Columnist Dean Obeidallah.

He continued:

"Despite multiple examples of GOP leaders’ decrying threats to conservatives presumed to be loyal to Trump, they’ve been silent in response to threats against Kinzinger, who is also one of only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack. Given that these threats appear to be coming from the GOP base, that silence from Republican leadership is, at best, a tolerance of threatened violence. At worst, it’s an approval of such."

Read Dean's full story below.