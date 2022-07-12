Jan. 6 hearings: Committee focuses Day 7 on Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

The House Jan. 6 select committee is gathering today at 1 p.m. ET for Day 7 of its public hearings on the Capitol riot and then-President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Today's hearing is expected to focus on the role the far-right extremist groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers may have played in organizing the attack.
Our contributors are “The Rachel Maddow Show” legal analyst Lisa Rubin, MSNBC Daily writer and editor Zeeshan Aleem and MSNBC Daily columnists Jessica Levinson, Frank Figliuzzi and Michael A. Cohen.
Scary Kinzinger death threats set the stage for today's hearing
One of the ongoing themes of the Jan. 6 committee hearings has been MAGA backlash — against witnesses and lawmakers alike. On July 5, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, one of only two Republicans serving on the committee, released a compilation of the threats he’s received, including those directed at his wife and newborn child. It's pretty harrowing stuff.
But the messages "are an appropriate prelude to Tuesday’s hearing, which is expected to focus on the extremist violence supporters of former President Donald Trump waged at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021," wrote MSNBC Columnist Dean Obeidallah.
He continued:
"Despite multiple examples of GOP leaders’ decrying threats to conservatives presumed to be loyal to Trump, they’ve been silent in response to threats against Kinzinger, who is also one of only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack. Given that these threats appear to be coming from the GOP base, that silence from Republican leadership is, at best, a tolerance of threatened violence. At worst, it’s an approval of such."
Bannon’s testimony offer is designed to provide chaos, not clarity
Former White House adviser and former Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon raised eyebrows over the weekend when he finally — finally — offered to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee. This after his total lack of cooperation led to a contempt of Congress indictment. Not coincidentally, Bannon's trial is starting in a few days.
Trump made a big show of "waiving Executive Privilege" ostensibly so that Bannon could testify and, perhaps, help himself in the eyes of the jury. But the more you dig around, the more this stunt smells. It appears the president never even invoked privilege to begin with. In other words, this whole thing feels like a transparent scam, and an attempt to pull a fast one on the Jan. 6 committee, the Justice Department or both.
You'd need a grain of salt big enough to coat a lifetime supply of pretzels to buy what Bannon is selling these days. And Bannon's trial is still scheduled for Monday.
The big question the committee will try to answer today
The House Jan. 6 committee hearings have been all about connecting the dots between who knew what and when. We will hear more today about possible connections between the Trump White House, its allies and far-right extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys. Some of these groups' members have been charged in connection to the Capitol riot.
We all know what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. But the big legal question is what Trump and his top aides knew and expected, or even wanted, to happen. Did people from Trump World specifically coordinate and facilitate the actions taken by the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers? If so, the Department of Justice may like a word…