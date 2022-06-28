Jan. 6 hearings: Ex-Trump White House aide to testify on Day 6

Things just keep getting worse for John Eastman

John Eastman, the Trump-allied lawyer whose name has come up throughout the Jan. 6 committee's public hearings, is having a rough go of it lately.

Eastman said in a court filing Monday that federal agents in New Mexico stopped him last week as he was walking to his car and seized his phone.

Federal agents last week also searched the home of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark. Clark was a key figure in Trump's efforts to get the DOJ to help overturn the election, as several former top DOJ officials testified at the last Jan.6 hearing.

There's a lesson in all of this for future coup plotters. But are they listening?