Jan. 6 hearings: What to expect from Day 5

The House Jan. 6 select committee will hold its fifth public hearing into the Capitol riot today at 3 p.m. ET. The nine-member panel is expected to focus on then-President Donald Trump's efforts to get the Department of Justice to overturn the 2020 election.
Our contributors today are MSNBC Daily writer and editor Zeeshan Aleem, MSNBC Daily columnists Jessica Levinson and Frank Figliuzzi, and "The Rachel Maddow Show" legal analyst Lisa Rubin.
This Trump-DOJ showdown may have saved the country
Days before the Jan. 6 violence unfolded, Trump and his top DOJ officials were engaged in a showdown over the election. Then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen refused to go along with Trump's plan, prompting an email to be drafted in case Trump fired Rosen. The email encouraged DOJ officials and lawyers to consider resigning over the potential firing.
As MSNBC Daily columnist Barbara McQuade wrote this morning:
"Mass resignations of that magnitude over an attack on the institution by the president would have sent an earthquake through the 115,000-employee Justice Department. It most certainly also would have thwarted Trump’s objective of clinging to power."
Why it's a good sign the committee is postponing hearings
Today’s hearing is expected to be the last for this month. That’s a change of plans. But in this case, the postponement isn’t a negative or a loss of momentum — it’s the opposite. Committee members tell us they have voluminous new evidence coming in, including from a tip line they established.
This is a textbook example of what happens in public corruption cases across the nation, at all levels, and which I witnessed during my FBI career. People in and around corruption — victims, conspirators — fear powerful people and the retribution that might come from speaking out against them. Then, potential witnesses see others bravely and successfully testifying. A tip line is established by the investigative body, and it begins ringing off the hook. The flood gates open. The tide turns, and truth begins to wash ashore.
Trump tried to retain power by any means necessary
Trump’s post-election motto seems to be, if at first you do not succeed in subverting an election, try, try again.
We have already heard about the pressure campaign that Trump exerted on state election officials to, apparently illegally, attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.
But Trump didn’t reserve his strongarm bullying tactics just for state officials. He also tried to get his own Department of Justice to intervene. The committee is set to show that Trump tried to get the DOJ, an independent agency, to falsely declare that there was voter fraud in the 2020 election and that an investigation was needed. Neither of those things, it is worth repeating, are true.
In a boon for the rule of law and the American public, Trump was unsuccessful. But it is still important for us to hear exactly how Trump tried to get the DOJ to carry his water and implement his immoral and apparently illegal plans.
Former top DOJ officials to testify in extraordinary move
Today's hearing, one of the most highly-anticipated so far, is slated to feature live testimony from three former top DOJ officials who refused to advance Trump's plan to overturn the 2020 election.
Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue are expected to appear alongside Steven Engel, who led the department's Office of Legal Counsel.
“Some argued to the former President and public that the election was corrupt and stolen," Rosen will say, according to a copy of his written statement obtained by the Associated Press. "That view was wrong then and it is wrong today, and I hope our presence here today helps reaffirm that fact."
It's hard to imagine the hearings could make it any clearer that Trump lost the election and engaged in what appears to be an illegal plot to overturn the results. But these witnesses will try.