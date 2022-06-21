Jan. 6 hearings: What to expect from Day 4

The House Jan. 6 select committee's fourth day of public hearings about its investigation into the Capitol riot begins today at 1 p.m. ET. The topic of focus is expected to be on then-President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election results in several states, including Arizona and Georgia.
Our contributors today are MSNBC Daily writer and editor Hayes Brown, MSNBC Daily columnists Jessica Levinson and Frank Figliuzzi, and "The Rachel Maddow Show" legal analyst Lisa Rubin.
Trump claims the hearings are 'one-sided.' He's not wrong.
Trump and other Republicans trying to undermine the legitimacy of the Jan. 6 committee argue its hearings are too partisan and one-sided. They may be right — but not for the reason they believe.
As Steve Benen explained for MaddowBlog this morning: "The House select committee is hearing testimony from a great many people, but those looking for Democrats will have a surprisingly difficult time."
Raffensperger, Sterling and Bowers are all Republicans. And last week's hearings featured live testimony from at least five other Republicans, including retired conservative Judge J. Michael Luttig and Greg Jacob, a Republican lawyer who served on then-Vice President Mike Pence's team.
Reminder: Trump’s 2020 pressure campaign went way beyond Georgia
It's Day 4 of the Jan. 6 hearings — for those keeping track at home. And the committee has said it will keep the focus on Trump’s election scheming. Specifically, today’s hearing is going to look to Georgia, a state Trump very narrowly lost in 2020. Trump appealed directly to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in an effort to reverse Joe Biden’s win, an event that's been widely reported. But what might Raffensperger tell us today that we don’t already know?
“What the committee needs to emphasize on Tuesday is not the victory over Trump’s lies that Raffensperger’s winning streak represents,” writes MSNBC Daily reporter (and one of today’s live bloggers) Hayes Brown. “It needs to emphasize how narrowly that danger was averted in 2020.”
Follow along as Hayes provides real-time analysis here on the blog, and read his full story below.
The audio recording that could come back to haunt Trump
Just one more vote than Joe Biden. That’s what Trump directed Georgia’s top election official to find during a recorded call. We’re likely to hear that recording today, and perhaps more, as additional evidence of Trump’s attempt to overturn the valid 2020 election results in that state.
There are two types of evidence: direct and circumstantial. For example, a security camera that records someone robbing a bank would be direct evidence. Someone testifying that a person talked about robbing the bank would be circumstantial. Until now, the committee has presented mostly circumstantial evidence of Trump’s knowledge and intent to commit a crime by seeking to invalidate the election results. But this audio recording can be viewed as direct evidence of intent. That’s because Trump didn’t seem interested in hearing the facts, or in suggesting a different process — he wanted only a different outcome. That’s why he specified the exact number of votes — 11,780 — that he needed to overturn the legitimate tally.
When Georgia officials pushed back, Trump vaguely threatened them with a “criminal offense.” The recording may not show a bank robbery in progress, but it does reveal Trump trying to rob Americans of a free and fair election.
Election officials pressured by Trump are today's star witnesses
Today's hearing is expected to feature live testimony from four witnesses: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger; his chief operating officer, Gabe Sterling; Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers; and Fulton County election worker Wandrea “Shaye” Moss.
Trump's infamous call to Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021 will almost certainly be centerpiece of the committee's questions about the then-president's anti-democratic efforts in Arizona.
Moss is expected to testify about the threats she received after Trump's campaign falsely accused her of counting phony ballots to help Biden win in Georgia.