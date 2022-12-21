Jan. 6 report live updates: Top takeaways from the committee's full investigation

Key highlights
- The House Jan. 6 committee will release its full report today detailing its investigation into the Capitol attack and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
- The nine-member panel voted Monday to approve criminal referrals to the Justice Department for former President Donald Trump and lawyer John Eastman.
- The report's executive summary, released Monday, revealed new details about Rudy Giuliani’s and Hope Hicks’ testimony to the committee.
House should have done in 1974 what it did in 2022, historian says
Michael Beschloss, presidential historian for NBC News, was quick to place Monday’s House proceedings in perspective.
Speaking with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, he described privately telling Gerald Ford in 1994 that Ford had gone too far in pardoning Richard Nixon, because “that’s a message to later presidents and later Congresses and later groups of Americans that presidents can live in sort of a free-fire zone and do all sorts of things and not ultimately pay for it.”
He also faulted the Nixon-era House for what it did not do.
“If the House had referred Nixon for possible criminal charges ... that would have sent a message to later presidents like Donald Trump that you cannot run roughshod against the law for four years and expect to get away with it,” Beschloss told Mitchell.
“So the House of 2022 is doing what the House of 1974, I think, should have done, which is to say, ‘This is what you did, and we consider it so serious that you may have to face criminal prosecution.’”
Watch Beschloss’ remarks below.
Donald Trump is not having a great week — and it might get worse
Trump has had better weeks — and we’re not even halfway through.
On Monday, the historic Jan. 6 committee deemed him an insurrectionist and a criminal in other ways as well, teeing him and his associates up for potential prosecution.
On Tuesday, the committee reportedly provided evidence to the DOJ to help prove the charges it referred to the department.
And that wasn’t even the only group of lawmakers making Trump-related news yesterday. The House Ways and Means Committee got in on the action, too, voting to release the former president’s tax returns and issuing its own report on those returns and the IRS presidential audit program.
Tax revelations open whole new category of bad news and danger for TrumpDec. 21, 202207:05
With the full Jan. 6 report and accompanying materials expected today, we’ll see how much worse this week gets for Trump and his cohorts.
Jan. 6 committee's transfer of records to DOJ has begun
The Jan. 6 committee has begun handing over records and transcripts to the Justice Department, as federal prosecutors consider whether to charge Trump and some of his allies as recommended by the committee on Monday.
“We’ve actually given some transcripts already to the Department of Justice during the last month," committee member Zoe Lofgren told CNN this week.
Special counsel Jack Smith, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland last month to oversee two Trump probes, sent a letter to the committee earlier this month requesting all their materials, NBC News reported, citing a source familiar with the letter.
As Jan. 6 committee ends, the DOJ investigation is ‘speeding up’Dec. 18, 202203:31
Schiff previews what public may find 'most interesting' in report
Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, said Tuesday that the panel's final report will include "more than enough material" to keep readers "on the edge of their seat."
"I think what will be most interesting to the public is, we'll begin rolling out the transcripts," Schiff told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell. "So you'll see what Tony Ornato had to say, you'll see what Cassidy Hutchinson had to say, you'll see what a great many other witnesses had to say in much greater detail than what you heard during the hearings."
The report will also include testimony "from witnesses that we weren't able to present merely because of the lack of time," Schiff added. "And some of that testimony I think is going to be very new to the public."