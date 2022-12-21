Jan. 6 report live updates: Top takeaways from the committee's full investigation

House should have done in 1974 what it did in 2022, historian says

Michael Beschloss, presidential historian for NBC News, was quick to place Monday’s House proceedings in perspective.

Speaking with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, he described privately telling Gerald Ford in 1994 that Ford had gone too far in pardoning Richard Nixon, because “that’s a message to later presidents and later Congresses and later groups of Americans that presidents can live in sort of a free-fire zone and do all sorts of things and not ultimately pay for it.”

He also faulted the Nixon-era House for what it did not do.

“If the House had referred Nixon for possible criminal charges ... that would have sent a message to later presidents like Donald Trump that you cannot run roughshod against the law for four years and expect to get away with it,” Beschloss told Mitchell.

“So the House of 2022 is doing what the House of 1974, I think, should have done, which is to say, ‘This is what you did, and we consider it so serious that you may have to face criminal prosecution.’”

Watch Beschloss’ remarks below.