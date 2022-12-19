Jan. 6 committee vote: Live updates on referrals, final report

Key highlights
- The House Jan. 6 committee will gather at 1 p.m. ET for its final public meeting.
- Members are expected to vote on possible criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump, among other potential referrals.
- The panel is also expected to vote to adopt its final report, roughly 17 months after its probe began.
The Jan. 6 committee is lawyered up
Although any criminal referrals coming out of the committee won’t technically force the DOJ to bring charges, the committee has some legal firepower backing any allegations it makes.
The subcommittee tasked with referrals consists of Jamie Raskin, Adam Schiff, Zoe Lofgren and Liz Cheney.
Rep. Raskin: Trump’s role on Jan. 6 was far more central than incitementDec. 12, 202211:27
Raskin, D-Md., is a Harvard Law grad who taught constitutional law for decades and wrote books on the law. Schiff, D-Calif., also graduated from Harvard law, and worked as a federal prosecutor in Los Angeles. Lofgren, D-Calif., taught and practiced immigration law, and Cheney, R-Wyo., practiced at a top firm. Schiff and Lofgren also served as impeachment managers during Trump's first impeachment as Raskin did during Trump's second impeachment, which means they've essentially acted as prosecutors against Trump before.
And though the committee isn’t acting as a prosecutor, we’ve seen in its public hearings that its members are intent on making their case to the American people. If the committee makes criminal referrals to the DOJ, then it will do so with the allegations having been vetted by lawyers who know well that it’s not enough to simply claim that someone did something bad.
Rather, if the committee wants to make a convincing legal case, then it must show that certain conduct satisfies the elements of whatever crimes have allegedly been committed. I’ll be watching to see how the committee makes its case, because if it meticulously lays out evidence that Trump or anyone else committed crimes beyond a reasonable doubt, it will be tough to ignore – even if that case isn’t being made by the branch of government that would have to bring it.
What possible criminal referrals against Trump actually mean
Think the committee's potential criminals referrals against Trump will automatically lead to the DOJ pursuing charges? Think again.
As Jordan Rubin wrote for MSNBC Daily this morning:
"It might seem as if there’s some special legal significance to official pronouncements from a high-profile congressional committee that’s investigating a grave matter. But the committee can’t force the Justice Department’s hand. At the end of the day, prosecutors have the discretion to bring charges, regardless of who does or doesn’t recommend them."
Read Jordan's full story below.
The criminal referrals being considered by the committee
The Jan. 6 committee is expected to vote today on several possible referrals, including potentially asking the Department of Justice to pursue at least three criminal charges against Trump, according to NBC News.
Those potential charges are: obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government, and inciting or assisting an insurrection.
The committee hasn't made public which, if any, of these referrals it will vote in favor of advancing.