Jan. 6 committee vote: Live updates on referrals, final report

The Jan. 6 committee is lawyered up

Although any criminal referrals coming out of the committee won’t technically force the DOJ to bring charges, the committee has some legal firepower backing any allegations it makes.

The subcommittee tasked with referrals consists of Jamie Raskin, Adam Schiff, Zoe Lofgren and Liz Cheney.

Raskin, D-Md., is a Harvard Law grad who taught constitutional law for decades and wrote books on the law. Schiff, D-Calif., also graduated from Harvard law, and worked as a federal prosecutor in Los Angeles. Lofgren, D-Calif., taught and practiced immigration law, and Cheney, R-Wyo., practiced at a top firm. Schiff and Lofgren also served as impeachment managers during Trump's first impeachment as Raskin did during Trump's second impeachment, which means they've essentially acted as prosecutors against Trump before.

And though the committee isn’t acting as a prosecutor, we’ve seen in its public hearings that its members are intent on making their case to the American people. If the committee makes criminal referrals to the DOJ, then it will do so with the allegations having been vetted by lawyers who know well that it’s not enough to simply claim that someone did something bad.

Rather, if the committee wants to make a convincing legal case, then it must show that certain conduct satisfies the elements of whatever crimes have allegedly been committed. I’ll be watching to see how the committee makes its case, because if it meticulously lays out evidence that Trump or anyone else committed crimes beyond a reasonable doubt, it will be tough to ignore – even if that case isn’t being made by the branch of government that would have to bring it.