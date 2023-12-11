IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trial begins to decide how much Giuliani owes election workers he defamed

  • House expected to take vote on Biden impeachment inquiry

    Zelenskyy visits D.C. as Congress continues to negotiate Ukraine aid package

    New Hampshire man arrested after making threats to Vivek Ramaswamy

  • Appeals court partially upholds Trump gag order in election interference case

  • Senators resume talks on supplemental aid package amid border policy disagreements

  • 'She kept her optimism': Granddaughter of Israeli woman released by Hamas speaks out

  • Texas judge grants order allowing woman's emergency abortion

  • House votes to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling fire alarm

  • Trump attends New York civil fraud trial

  • Was Donald Trump's potential VP pick on the debate stage tonight?

  • Vivek Ramaswamy tried to wear Trump's shoes. Chris Christie knocked them off.

  • Fourth GOP debate proves to be the 'darkest, saddest game of Mad Libs ever'

  • Kevin McCarthy announces he is leaving Congress

  • Hear how Rabbi & Imam work together amid war

  • Biden calls on Congress to pass aid package for Ukraine

  • Kevin McCarthy says he will leave Congress by the end of the year

  • Special counsel Weiss opposes Hunter Biden’s request to subpoena Trump

  • Rep. Patrick McHenry announces he will not seek re-election

  • Sen. Tuberville says he will lift blocking of military promotions

Chris Jansing Reports

Zelenskyy visits D.C. as Congress continues to negotiate Ukraine aid package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting Washington, D.C., to appeal for additional aid amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports on the negotiations in Congress over the aid package continue.Dec. 11, 2023

