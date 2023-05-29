IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Barbara Lee sees ‘a lot of problems’ with debt deal, looking for ‘who wins and who loses’

    04:30

  • Uganda’s president signs anti-LGBTQ bill into law

    01:12

  • Rep. Josh Harder: ‘At some point, we are going to default if we continue in this pattern’

    05:04
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy honors U.S. soldiers who ‘sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom’

    06:48
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Debbie Dingell: Debt deal contains ‘things I would never vote for under normal circumstances’

    05:17

  • Oath Keeper Jessica Watkins sentenced to more than 8 years in Jan. 6 case

    02:28

  • Mississippi police shoot 11-year-old after his call to 911

    02:27

  • Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack

    04:43

  • Tina Turner dead at 83: Looking back at singer's iconic life

    06:35

  • Sen. Sinema leads third bipartisan trip to southern border this year

    02:45

  • DeSantis to launch 2024 campaign on Twitter with Elon Musk

    03:00

  • Democratic Sen. Tom Carper will not seek re-election in 2024

    01:52

  • Feinstein suffered more complications from shingles than publicly disclosed

    01:35

  • Intel leak suspect caught twice taking notes about classified documents

    02:09

  • DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential run next week

    01:19

  • Secret Service director 'livid' over breach at national security adviser's home

    01:59

  • U.S. attorney in Massachusetts to resign amid ethics inquiry

    01:38

  • Navy retirees face bills, benefit cuts after payment error

    01:50

  • Turkey's Erdoğan falls short of victory, faces runoff election

    03:09

  • Election deniers seek to oust Kentucky's Republican secretary of state

    01:33

Chris Jansing Reports

Zelenskyy honors U.S. soldiers who ‘sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom’

06:48

Just hours after Russia launched one of its largest drone and missile attacks on Kyiv, President Zelenskyy honored U.S. service members, saying their bravery is “the basis for the future of their nation.” Former Ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor, joins MSNBC to discuss President Zelenskyy’s message to the U.S. and why Moscow has issued an arrest warrant for Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.May 29, 2023

  • Rep. Barbara Lee sees ‘a lot of problems’ with debt deal, looking for ‘who wins and who loses’

    04:30

  • Uganda’s president signs anti-LGBTQ bill into law

    01:12

  • Rep. Josh Harder: ‘At some point, we are going to default if we continue in this pattern’

    05:04
  • Now Playing

    Zelenskyy honors U.S. soldiers who ‘sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom’

    06:48
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Debbie Dingell: Debt deal contains ‘things I would never vote for under normal circumstances’

    05:17

  • Oath Keeper Jessica Watkins sentenced to more than 8 years in Jan. 6 case

    02:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All