Zelenskyy honors U.S. soldiers who ‘sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom’

Just hours after Russia launched one of its largest drone and missile attacks on Kyiv, President Zelenskyy honored U.S. service members, saying their bravery is “the basis for the future of their nation.” Former Ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor, joins MSNBC to discuss President Zelenskyy’s message to the U.S. and why Moscow has issued an arrest warrant for Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.May 29, 2023