Young voters want to see Biden 'fight' to get rid of student loan debt: Eugene Daniels
April 12, 202405:52

    Young voters want to see Biden 'fight' to get rid of student loan debt: Eugene Daniels

    Biden announces more than $7 billion in student debt relief for 277,000 borrowers

Chris Jansing Reports

Young voters want to see Biden 'fight' to get rid of student loan debt: Eugene Daniels

05:52

The White House says 277,000 more Americans will receive emails today saying their student loan debt has been canceled. NBC News' Monica Alba and MSNBC political contributor Eugene Daniels share more on the political impact of the move.April 12, 2024

    Young voters want to see Biden 'fight' to get rid of student loan debt: Eugene Daniels

    Biden announces more than $7 billion in student debt relief for 277,000 borrowers

