IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Will Trump start to worry about potential jail time? Another gag order hearing to be held tomorrow
May 1, 202406:08
  • Now Playing

    Will Trump start to worry about potential jail time? Another gag order hearing to be held tomorrow

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    Tradition of civil disobedience is 'older than this country': Protests escalate on college campuses

    06:21

  • 'Students were crying in despair': Columbia professor slams school calling NYPD

    05:36

  • Democrats think Florida is 'winnable' due to abortion ban despite Trump winning in 2020

    07:53

  • Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged

    01:13

  • How abortion providers are reacting to Florida’s six-week ban

    02:31

  • 'Most irrepressibly voluble star witness in history': What to expect when Michael Cohen testifies

    10:16

  • Hope Hicks 'doesn't have the credibility issues' of Michael Cohen or David Pecker

    05:04

  • 'Consciousness of guilt': Prosecutors show evidence of Trump changing his past statements

    07:08

  • 'One of the most intense court days': What Ari Melber saw inside Trump’s criminal trial

    05:05

  • Biden admin's 'secret weapon': VP Harris to kick off economic tour soon

    04:18

  • Trump picking Noem as VP 'seems like a bad idea' amid backlash over her admitting to shooting dog

    06:54

  • Trump blaming Biden for 'chaos' amid protests at college campuses across U.S.

    10:22

  • 'Real danger zones': Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal will 'bring the drama' to the courtroom

    05:22

  • Protests continue as deadline passes for Columbia students to leave encampments 

    01:51

  • Hunter Biden's lawyers plan to sue Fox News 'imminently'

    03:09

  • 'Gold mine of information': Trump's former assistant Rhona Graff called to stand

    06:29

  • Trump's former assistant Rhona Graff takes the stand in hush money trial

    01:39

  • 'Gag order is a big part of this case': Friend of Judge Merchan weighs in on hush money trial

    09:15

  • 'Purpose was to influence the election': Prosecution 'scored a lot of points' in Trump trial today

    10:42

Chris Jansing Reports

Will Trump start to worry about potential jail time? Another gag order hearing to be held tomorrow

06:08

Former President Trump's hush money trial continues tomorrow with another gag order hearing in less than 24 hours. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard and MSNBC's Lisa Rubin provide legal analysis on the case and discuss what to look out for.May 1, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Will Trump start to worry about potential jail time? Another gag order hearing to be held tomorrow

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    Tradition of civil disobedience is 'older than this country': Protests escalate on college campuses

    06:21

  • 'Students were crying in despair': Columbia professor slams school calling NYPD

    05:36

  • Democrats think Florida is 'winnable' due to abortion ban despite Trump winning in 2020

    07:53

  • Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged

    01:13

  • How abortion providers are reacting to Florida’s six-week ban

    02:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All