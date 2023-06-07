IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Wildfire smoke grounds flights out of NYC

Chris Jansing Reports

Wildfire smoke grounds flights out of NYC

03:34

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has delayed flights in LaGuardia, Newark and Philadelphia airports. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports on how the smoke is impacting NYC and flights in the surrounding area.June 7, 2023

