Why SCOTUS Justices split over whether Congress should’ve been brought into the Colorado ruling

The Supreme Court unanimously decided to keep former president Donald Trump on states’ ballots on Monday. However, there was a split, five to four, over whether the court should have brought Congress into the ruling. President and CEO of the National Constitution Center and Law Professor at George Washington University Jeff Rosen, and former Senior Investigative Counsel for the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Attack Temidayo Aganga-Williams joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to break down the legal analysis of the decision.March 4, 2024