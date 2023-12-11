IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Now Playing

  UP NEXT

Chris Jansing Reports

Why Jack Smith asked the Supreme Court to decide Trump’s immunity claim

01:04

Special counsel Jack Smith asked the Supreme Court to decide whether former President Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution for his actions seeking to overturn the 2020 election. MSNBC analyst Lisa Rubin explains Smith’s procedural move to get a quick ruling.Dec. 11, 2023

