IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    White House to use Suozzi's border strategy on the road

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    White House addresses House Intel chair's warning of a national security threat

    02:15

  • Johnson wants to meet with Biden for 'good faith' talks on border legislation

    01:20

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down N.Y. special election for George Santos' former seat

    03:12

  • New York voters brave the snow for special election to replace Santos

    02:14

  • Biden: Trump's NATO comments were 'dangerous and shocking'

    02:21

  • Biden calls on House to pass foreign aid package

    00:45

  • Senate passes foreign aid bill for Israel and Ukraine

    02:17

  • New York special election to replace Santos could have national implications

    02:10

  • Trump attends hearing for Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

    02:35

  • Senate passes procedural hurdle for foreign aid package

    02:00

  • White House counsel’s spokesman responds to Hur report on Biden

    06:32

  • 'Inaccurate and inappropriate': Harris responds to special counsel report on Biden

    02:31

  • Special counsel says Biden will not be charged for retaining classified documents

    05:11

  • Congress receives special counsel report on Biden's handling of classified documents

    04:47

  • Why a 9-0 SCOTUS decision would be helpful whether you 'like or loathe' Trump

    09:13

  • Supreme Court appears skeptical of Colorado removing Trump from the ballot

    04:51

  • Laura Jarrett: Supreme Court 'looking for a way out' of Trump ballot case

    06:24

  • 'Every day is a struggle': Father remembers son killed in Oxford school shooting

    06:57

  • From hospital to House floor: Why Rep. Al Green rushed to the Mayorkas impeachment vote

    05:48

Chris Jansing Reports

White House to use Suozzi's border strategy on the road

04:18

The White House praised New York Democrat Tom Suozzi's strategy of directly addressing border and immigration issues on the way to his election win in the state's third congressional district. NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports on Suozzi's campaign and how President Biden plans to take that strategy on the road.Feb. 14, 2024

  • Now Playing

    White House to use Suozzi's border strategy on the road

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    White House addresses House Intel chair's warning of a national security threat

    02:15

  • Johnson wants to meet with Biden for 'good faith' talks on border legislation

    01:20

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down N.Y. special election for George Santos' former seat

    03:12

  • New York voters brave the snow for special election to replace Santos

    02:14

  • Biden: Trump's NATO comments were 'dangerous and shocking'

    02:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All