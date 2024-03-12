IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
White House sends $300 million in new weapons to aid Ukraine
March 12, 2024
Chris Jansing Reports

White House sends $300 million in new weapons to aid Ukraine

03:04

The White House announced an emergency package of security assistance with $300 million worth of new weapons that will be sent to Ukraine. March 12, 2024

