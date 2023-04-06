IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  House Judiciary Chair subpoenas former Bragg prosecutor

    01:34
    White House releases report on Afghanistan withdrawal decision

    02:30
    Idaho governor signs ‘abortion trafficking’ bill into law

    02:23

  • First lady safe after plane diverted back to Denver

    01:08

  • Trump legal team opposes cameras in court for arraignment

    03:37

  • Democrats target 31 GOP-held seats in 2024

    02:28

  • Second arrest made in connection with fatal NYC gay bar robberies

    02:09

  • 'Someone's shooting guns': 911 calls from Nashville shooting released

    03:37

  • Conspiracy theorists targeting professors, scientists with threats

    03:58

  • FDA approves Narcan for over-the-counter sales

    01:26

  • Vatican: Pope Francis hospitalized with respiratory infection

    04:43

  • Senate votes to pass repeal of authorizations for Gulf and Iraq wars

    01:17

  • Judge orders Pence to testify in special counsel probe

    01:52

  • 'We don't need another round of thoughts and prayers': Fmr. prosecutor calls for tangible reform

    04:15

  • Jill Biden on Nashville school shooting: 'Our children deserve better'

    01:06

  • House passes GOP-backed 'Parents Bill of Rights' legislation

    02:40

  • DeSantis calls Putin 'war criminal' after criticism from Republicans

    02:17

  • Fiery exchanges, arrest occur during House gun violence hearing

    02:39

  • Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 0.25%

    01:15

  • Two wounded in shooting at Colorado high school

    01:02

Chris Jansing Reports

White House releases report on Afghanistan withdrawal decision

02:30

The White House released a report on the 2021 U.S. withdraw from Afghanistan, and is largely blaming Donald Trump’s administration for some of the conditions that the Biden administration had to uphold. NBC’s Mike Memoli reports.April 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

