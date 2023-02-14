IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Jansing Reports

White House says 3 downed objects were commercial or benign

03:21

The White House said that the three most recent unidentified objects shot down over Canada and the U.S. were being used for a commercial or benign purpose. NBC News' Tom Costello reports on the theory and how the debris of the objects need to be recovered before there are more comprehensive explanations. Feb. 14, 2023

