IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    What to expect when Trump's team presents defense in civil fraud trial

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    Ivanka Trump testifies in Trump Organization’s fraud trial

    03:41

  • Ivanka Trump expected to testify in New York civil fraud trial

    01:20

  • Breaking down Trump’s testimony in New York civil fraud trial

    03:11

  • Trump testifies in heated New York civil fraud trial

    03:30

  • Judge admonishes Trump for long answers during New York fraud trial

    07:25

  • Anti-Trump protesters block street in front of NYC courthouse

    00:29

  • Eric Trump finishes testimony in New York civil fraud trial

    02:37

  • Eric Trump testifies he 'didn't know' about Trump Organization financial statements

    02:29

  • Donald Trump Jr. calls New York civil fraud trial a 'political persecution'

    01:28

  • Donald Trump Jr. explains involvement in Trump Organization on the stand

    03:18

  • Trump appears for NYC fraud trial despite witness Michael Cohen's absence

    01:26

  • Civil fraud trial enters 4th day without Trump in attendance

    03:12

Chris Jansing Reports

What to expect when Trump's team presents defense in civil fraud trial

05:28

Trump’s team will present their defense in the New York civil fraud trial against the Trump family business next week. Lindsey Reiser and Danny Cevallos detail what to expect from the defense and explain the possibility of a directed verdict.Nov. 9, 2023

  • Now Playing

    What to expect when Trump's team presents defense in civil fraud trial

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    Ivanka Trump testifies in Trump Organization’s fraud trial

    03:41

  • Ivanka Trump expected to testify in New York civil fraud trial

    01:20

  • Breaking down Trump’s testimony in New York civil fraud trial

    03:11

  • Trump testifies in heated New York civil fraud trial

    03:30

  • Judge admonishes Trump for long answers during New York fraud trial

    07:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All