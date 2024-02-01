IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    What Georgia's ruling on Dominion voting machines means for the 2024 election

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    House passes $78 billion expanded child tax credit bill

    01:43

  • Trump criticizes border bill following meeting with Teamsters

    02:02

  • Federal Reserve votes to keep interest rates at current levels

    01:28

  • Liz Hirsh Naftali: The release of her 4-year-old great niece, Abigail, gave her family ‘the ability to move forward’

    05:45

  • Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel says he’s ‘so sorry’ to parents whose children accessed illegal drugs on the platform

    05:18

  • Pennsylvania man accused of killing father, posting gruesome photo on YouTube

    02:15

  • Chen: Every election comes down to the question of ‘how do people feel about the economy’

    01:14

  • Illinois election board votes to keep Trump on primary ballot

    01:37

  • Rep. Cori Bush says she's 'fully cooperating' with investigation into alleged misuse of funds

    01:42

  • Cornell Belcher: Joe Biden and Donald Trump will “both have to lean into surrogates” for 2024 campaigning

    00:43

  • Eugene Daniels: Donald Trump is 'talking to potential voters' during the E. Jean Carroll trial

    02:08

  • Chris Mattei: Donald Trump's E. Jean Carroll case is "about damages, not whether he did it or not"

    03:45

  • Deborah Denno: Alabama is "seemingly inviting torture" by using the untested method of nitrogen in an execution

    03:52

  • Trump takes the stand in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial

    02:30

  • FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter who was pictured in Biden campaign ad 

    01:39

  • United Auto Workers endorse Biden for president

    01:18

  • Audio: Arizona GOP chair appears to bribe Kari Lake not to run for Senate

    03:05

  • Boeing CEO during visit to Capitol Hill: ‘We fly safe planes’

    01:43

  • Trump visits a NH polling location: "I'm very confident"

    05:01

Chris Jansing Reports

What Georgia's ruling on Dominion voting machines means for the 2024 election

02:14

A federal judge is set to rule on whether Georgia’s Dominion voting machines are vulnerable to hacking and violate voters’ constitutional rights. NBC's Jane Timm reports on how the ruling could affect the upcoming 2024 election. Feb. 1, 2024

  • Now Playing

    What Georgia's ruling on Dominion voting machines means for the 2024 election

    02:14
  • UP NEXT

    House passes $78 billion expanded child tax credit bill

    01:43

  • Trump criticizes border bill following meeting with Teamsters

    02:02

  • Federal Reserve votes to keep interest rates at current levels

    01:28

  • Liz Hirsh Naftali: The release of her 4-year-old great niece, Abigail, gave her family ‘the ability to move forward’

    05:45

  • Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel says he’s ‘so sorry’ to parents whose children accessed illegal drugs on the platform

    05:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All