Wes Moore: As a first-timer, I am ‘neck and neck’ with ‘career bureaucrats and 40yr politicians’

Wes Moore, an author and former nonprofit executive running in Maryland’s gubernatorial Democratic primary, joins Chris Jansing to discuss his run for statewide office as a first-time candidate and how he plans on spurring economic growth and opportunity for Marylanders. “We're excited that as a first time candidate, we're now running neck and neck with people who have been established career bureaucrats and 40-year politicians,” says Moore. “We can focus on things like job retraining, and job reskilling and getting people to focus on the jobs of now and the jobs of the future.” He adds, “Maryland is asset rich, but we are strategy poor. That's something that the governor can uniquely focus on.”July 19, 2022