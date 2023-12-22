Weissmann: Trump audio recordings in Michigan could mean new Jack Smith criminal charges

A bombshell new report from The Detroit News reveals the President Donald Trump was heard on multiple audio recordings pressuring two Michigan officials not to certify Biden's 2020 win there. Former Mueller prosecutor, Andrew Weissmann and former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance deliver instant legal analysis. Weissmann talks about the real possibility of new state charges and charges from Jack Smith against Trump and others while Vance discusses “how granular” this was with President Trump talking to local officials in Michigan.Dec. 22, 2023