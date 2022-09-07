IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Valerie Jarrett says rumors of tensions between Biden and Obama camps are "hogwash"

Chris Jansing Reports

Valerie Jarrett says rumors of tensions between Biden and Obama camps are "hogwash"

Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation and former Senior Advisor to President Obama, joins Chris Jansing from the White House Obama portrait unveiling.  Sept. 7, 2022

    Valerie Jarrett says rumors of tensions between Biden and Obama camps are "hogwash"

