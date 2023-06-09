IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump accused of showing unauthorized individuals classified documents in unsealed indictment 

    Indictment says Trump showed classified documents to people without clearance

Chris Jansing Reports

Indictment says Trump showed classified documents to people without clearance

01:11

The unsealed indictment against former President Donald Trump for his alleged mishandling of classified documents shows that Trump showed classified information to people without security clearance. NBC News' Ken Dilanian reports.June 9, 2023

    Indictment says Trump showed classified documents to people without clearance

