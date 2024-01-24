United Auto Workers endorse Biden for president

The United Auto Workers union on Wednesday endorsed President Joe Biden on the last day of their biannual National Cap Conference in Washington D.C. UAW President Shawn Fain announced the endorsement before introducing the president. Last fall, Biden became the first sitting president to join a picket line when he visited auto workers outside Detroit who were striking for higher wages and cost-of-living increases. The UAW endorsement could carry significant political implications because of the influence on voters in Michigan, a critical battleground in the 2024 election. Biden narrowly won the state last cycle. MSNBC’s Chris Jansing breaks it down with the latest.Jan. 24, 2024