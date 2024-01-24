IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    United Auto Workers endorse Biden for president

    Audio: Arizona GOP chair appears to bribe Kari Lake not to run for Senate

  • Boeing CEO during visit to Capitol Hill: ‘We fly safe planes’

  • Trump visits a NH polling location: "I'm very confident"

  • Charles Osgood, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host, dies at 91

  • Harris touts administration’s effort to protect abortion access

  • Dexter Scott King, son of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 62

  • Pete Buttigieg: The FAA lays out ‘very high standards’ and the safety record of U.S. aviation is ‘never taken for granted’

  • Secy. Austin called to testify about hospitalization before Congress

  • Families of Uvalde victims speak after DOJ’s shooting report is released

  • Judge in Trump's Georgia case orders hearing on misconduct allegations against DA

  • Cedric Alexander: The Uvalde shooting was 'horrific' and everyone who was there 'failed to do more'

  • Hed: Leon Panetta: 'Houthis are a very resilient guerilla force' and intelligence on the targets are greatly needed because 'the danger of escalation is increasing'

  • Judge Kaplan threatens to remove Trump from courtroom in E. Jean Carroll trial

  • Sen. Menendez and wife seek separate trials in bribery case

  • “Never made eye contact”: Inside Trump’s courtroom clash with E. Jean Carroll

  • U.S. seizes Iranian missile parts headed to Houthis, search continues for missing SEALs

  • D.C. court declines to rehear case involving search warrant for Trump’s Twitter feed

  • Hunter Biden arrives for arraignment on tax charges

  • Trump addresses court in closing arguments for New York civil fraud case

Chris Jansing Reports

United Auto Workers endorse Biden for president

The United Auto Workers union on Wednesday endorsed President Joe Biden on the last day of their biannual National Cap Conference in Washington D.C. UAW President Shawn Fain announced the endorsement before introducing the president. Last fall, Biden became the first sitting president to join a picket line when he visited auto workers outside Detroit who were striking for higher wages and cost-of-living increases. The UAW endorsement could carry significant political implications because of the influence on voters in Michigan, a critical battleground in the 2024 election. Biden narrowly won the state last cycle. MSNBC’s Chris Jansing breaks it down with the latest.Jan. 24, 2024

