IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court sidesteps decision on Trump's presidential immunity claim

  • Now Playing

    Ukraine aid held up amid border policy talks as Congress breaks for the holidays

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Immigration is an economic issue': Broken immigration system worsens U.S. nursing shortage

    07:02

  • 'Maduro has gotten everything': Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader reacts to prisoner swap deal

    04:33

  • Trump doubles down on immigration comments, claims he has never read Mein Kampf

    06:42

  • Rep. Cuellar: “Those types of numbers, we just cannot sustain that at all.”

    03:07

  • Why we are seeing a huge increase in migrants showing up at the southern border

    03:33

  • VP Harris blasts Trump’s ‘poisoning the blood’ rhetoric: 'A leader is someone who has empathy'

    03:16

  • Dems seek to restrain new immigration powers, fearing abuse by Trump

    04:12

  • Rep. Garcia: Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric is ‘infuriating’

    06:07

  • 'Cowards': Journalist on Trump and his sycophants amid Trump’s latest anti-immigrant rhetoric

    12:35

  • The dangers of Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric 

    05:56

  • Sen. Graham 'could care less' when Trump uses 'poisoning the blood' remark

    03:29

  • Extreme immigration policies: Republican lawmakers jeopardize Ukraine and Israel aid over border security showdown

    09:33

  • Can the Senate do a deal in the short term on immigration?

    07:19

  • 'We are very concerned' ACLU's Lee Gelernt on White House's potential immigration policies

    03:57

  • Democrats consider expanding migrant detention, deportation to pass foreign aid

    07:36

  • Democratic lawmaker will 'probably' vote no on impeaching Biden

    05:52

  • Congresswoman to White House: Involve Latinos in border talks

    04:01

  • “Completely unacceptable”: Rep. Barragan on Hispanic lawmakers not being part of border talks

    05:05

  • Migrant families separated by Trump win major court victory though indelible trauma remains

    05:37

Chris Jansing Reports

Ukraine aid held up amid border policy talks as Congress breaks for the holidays

02:22

NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports on the ongoing negotiations over foreign aid and immigration reform between the Biden administration and lawmakers in Congress, including concerns from some of the president's own party.Dec. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Ukraine aid held up amid border policy talks as Congress breaks for the holidays

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Immigration is an economic issue': Broken immigration system worsens U.S. nursing shortage

    07:02

  • 'Maduro has gotten everything': Exiled Venezuelan opposition leader reacts to prisoner swap deal

    04:33

  • Trump doubles down on immigration comments, claims he has never read Mein Kampf

    06:42

  • Rep. Cuellar: “Those types of numbers, we just cannot sustain that at all.”

    03:07

  • Why we are seeing a huge increase in migrants showing up at the southern border

    03:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All