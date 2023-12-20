IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.S. reaches deal with Venezuela to free 10 Americans in prisoner exchange

Chris Jansing Reports

U.S. reaches deal with Venezuela to free 10 Americans in prisoner exchange

01:47

The White House has confirmed that the U.S. has reached an agreement with Venezuela to release an ally of President Maduro in exchange for 10 Americans detained in the country. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez has details on the deal and those who are to be released.Dec. 20, 2023

    U.S. reaches deal with Venezuela to free 10 Americans in prisoner exchange

