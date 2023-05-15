Turkey's Erdoğan falls short of victory, faces runoff election

- Now Playing
Turkey's Erdoğan falls short of victory, faces runoff election03:09
- UP NEXT
Wagner chief offered to give Russian troop locations to Ukraine: WaPo08:41
Frank Foer: What the new Washington consensus means for the U.S.07:10
London mayor: King Charles will celebrate the diversity of our great country06:40
EU proposes plan to ramp up ammunition production for Ukraine02:48
Sen. Tester calls debt ceiling bill that cleared the House 'not realistic'09:51
John Kirby: There was no U.S. involvement in Kremlin drone attack03:09
Video of alleged drone attack on Kremlin called into question02:54
Russia claims Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin in drone attack on the Kremlin09:27
Russia claims it foiled drone attack on the Kremlin05:19
Richard Engel: Protesters causing chaos in Paris over pension law06:22
U.S. Navy ship arrives in Sudan to assist evacuation02:18
We have our work cut out for us: Group works to evacuate Americans from Sudan06:18
Global Citizen NOW summit set to kick off Thursday07:42
Deep divisions inside Israel on its 75th anniversary04:51
Zelenskyy has 'long and meaningful' call with China's president01:34
Joe: Why was the Russian foreign minister bemoaning Carlson’s firing?11:56
Bill and Hillary Clinton, Blair, Adams, Ahern on reflect on the 'Troubles'16:19
Race to evacuate Americans from Sudan02:22
Clintons, Blair, Adams, Ahern on reflect on the 'Troubles'09:58
- Now Playing
Turkey's Erdoğan falls short of victory, faces runoff election03:09
- UP NEXT
Wagner chief offered to give Russian troop locations to Ukraine: WaPo08:41
Frank Foer: What the new Washington consensus means for the U.S.07:10
London mayor: King Charles will celebrate the diversity of our great country06:40
EU proposes plan to ramp up ammunition production for Ukraine02:48
Sen. Tester calls debt ceiling bill that cleared the House 'not realistic'09:51
Play All