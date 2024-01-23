Trump visits a NH polling location: "I'm very confident"

Former President Donald Trump makes his first appearance on New Hampshire Primary Day in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Trump is aiming to solidify his GOP front-runner status after winning the Iowa caucuses last week, and Nikki Haley is hoping her strength with independent voters can lift her to an upset in the Granite State. As the final polls close at 8 p.m. ET, moderator of Meet the Press Kristen Welker joins Chris Jansing to discuss Trump’s response and the day ahead for New Hampshire.Jan. 23, 2024