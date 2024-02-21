IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump unsure about working with Mitch McConnell if re-elected
Feb. 21, 202401:56
Chris Jansing Reports

Trump unsure about working with Mitch McConnell if re-elected

01:56

Former President Donald Trump said he was uncertain if he could work with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell if he were to be re-elected as president during a town hall on Fox News. NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports on the frothy relationship between the two leaders and Trump’s efforts to install new leaders across the GOP.Feb. 21, 2024

