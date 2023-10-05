Trump to file for a stay in New York civil fraud trial

- Now Playing
Trump to file for a stay in New York civil fraud trial02:30
- UP NEXT
Trump moves to dismiss indictment in federal election interference case01:32
Trump considering visit to the Capitol amid speakership fight01:09
Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan confirm runs for House speaker02:45
McCarthy takes a reserved tone ahead of vote to remove him as speaker02:06
Jan. 6 rioter who urged mob to take officers' guns took secret plea deal02:14
Democrats unsure if they would bail out McCarthy amid speakership challenge02:40
Trump criticizes judge overseeing New York civil fraud trial03:49
Arrest made in 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur01:47
House fails to pass GOP stopgap funding bill02:19
Sen. Bob Menendez addresses Senate after nearly half of Caucus calls for his resignation01:35
GOP witness says current evidence would not support articles of impeachment against Biden03:30
Jan. 6 rioter who intended to arrest Biden is sentenced to more than 4 years02:31
House leaves town without a solution as government shutdown deadline looms03:37
1 dead, over 40 hurt after bus carrying students crashes in New York03:22
House fails to advance military funding bill for the second time this week02:40
Giuliani sued by his former lawyers for $1.4 million00:58
Police: Suspect arrested in fatal ambush of Los Angeles County deputy04:07
Five Americans released from Iranian prison en route to U.S.03:28
Special counsel obtains 32 Twitter messages from Trump's account01:15
- Now Playing
Trump to file for a stay in New York civil fraud trial02:30
- UP NEXT
Trump moves to dismiss indictment in federal election interference case01:32
Trump considering visit to the Capitol amid speakership fight01:09
Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan confirm runs for House speaker02:45
McCarthy takes a reserved tone ahead of vote to remove him as speaker02:06
Jan. 6 rioter who urged mob to take officers' guns took secret plea deal02:14
Play All