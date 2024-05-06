IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump team's case 'is crumbling': Ex-Trump exec testifies in hush money trial
May 6, 202406:07

  Trump would've been 'certainly aware' of hush money payment: Michael Rothfeld

    Trump team's case 'is crumbling': Ex-Trump exec testifies in hush money trial

    Israel is in 'treacherous' situation: Ret. Gen. on Hamas accepting cease-fire proposal

  Hamas accepts tentative cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

  See Melania Trump's former press secretary react to Hope Hicks' bombshell testimony

  'A crazy look, a crazy face": Lawrence O'Donnell describes face off with Trump in court

  'I'm a lover not a fighter': Trump speaks on Jan 6 conversation with Secret Service agents

  Trump's legal team trying to convince jury it's an 'old fashioned shakedown scheme'

  Trump's 'paying close attention' to lack of crowds outside courthouse: Fmr. Deputy Press Secretary

  Is the hush money trial helping Donald Trump politically?

  Trump lawyer questions Keith Davidson on involvement in stories about sex tapes

  Will Trump start to worry about potential jail time? Another gag order hearing to be held tomorrow

  Tradition of civil disobedience is 'older than this country': Protests escalate on college campuses

  'Students were crying in despair': Columbia professor slams school calling NYPD

  Democrats think Florida is 'winnable' due to abortion ban despite Trump winning in 2020

  Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged

  How abortion providers are reacting to Florida's six-week ban

  'Most irrepressibly voluble star witness in history': What to expect when Michael Cohen testifies

  Hope Hicks 'doesn't have the credibility issues' of Michael Cohen or David Pecker

  'Consciousness of guilt': Prosecutors show evidence of Trump changing his past statements

Chris Jansing Reports

Trump team's case 'is crumbling': Ex-Trump exec testifies in hush money trial

Former Trump exec Jeffrey McConney is testifying today about reimbursing Michael Cohen for the hush money payment in former President Trump's trial. MSNBC legal analyst Charles Coleman, former New York Assistant Attorney General Tristan Snell, former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance and NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard discuss.May 6, 2024

