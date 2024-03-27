IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump selling bibles 'sends a message' to non-Christians: Bradley Onishi
March 27, 202410:23
Chris Jansing Reports

Former President Trump says he wants to "Make America Pray Again" and is now selling a $59.99 bible amid his legal woes. NBC News' Dasha Burns, "Preparing for War" author Bradley Onishi and MSNBC columnist Charlie Sykes discuss what he may do with the proceeds.March 27, 2024

