LIVE UPDATES: Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen resumes testimony on Day 17 of hush money trial

Trump's eyes were 'closed most of the morning': Chris Hayes takes us inside the courtroom
May 14, 202406:01

  • Now Playing

Chris Jansing Reports

Trump's eyes were 'closed most of the morning': Chris Hayes takes us inside the courtroom

06:01

Michael Cohen will be the prosecution's final witness in former President Trump's hush money trial. MSNBC's Chris Hayes brings us inside the courtroom and shares what it was like. Also, Hayes talks about the Trump allies that were there.May 14, 2024

  • Now Playing

