Trump's comments on threats to democracy are 'ultimate art of projection': Michael Dowd
Chris Jansing Reports

Trump's comments on threats to democracy are 'ultimate art of projection': Michael Dowd

Former President Trump warned that if he doesn’t win in November, it may be America’s last “meaningful” election. MSNBC senior political analyst Matthew Dowd discusses Trump’s comments and how the Biden campaign should respond.March 18, 2024

