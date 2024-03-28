IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump pledges to combat crime while attending wake for NYPD officer
March 28, 202402:08
  • Now Playing

    Trump pledges to combat crime while attending wake for NYPD officer

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Biden holding 'historic' fundraiser with Obama, Clinton and more tonight

    07:38

  • Tom Nides: Joe Lieberman was ‘beloved’ by his staff, ‘a true legend, a true friend… a true mensch.’

    09:46

  • Trump's constitutional argument in GA case is a 'losing one': Kimberly Atkins Stohr

    12:11

  • House to send Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate on April 10

    02:08

  • Trump attorney tries to have Georgia case dismissed on First Amendment grounds

    04:02

  • Trump team's First Amendment argument is 'so weak' in Georgia election interference case

    05:37

  • Trump’s ‘prospects for prevailing’ in getting GA case dismissed are ‘slim to none’

    05:55

  • ‘Watch what they do, not what they say’: Slotkin on GOP lawmakers

    04:32

  • Garrett Haake says RNC co-chair Lara Trump is ‘trying to modernize the Republican party’

    03:25

  • Barbara McQuade on what happens if Trump violates gag order

    04:02

  • Gov Healey: ‘What the plaintiffs here are trying to do is going to cause substantial harm to women’

    04:34

  • Trump selling bibles 'sends a message' to non-Christians: Bradley Onishi

    10:23

  • Trump is selling Bibles with the ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’ singer

    01:03

  • Migrant women 'horrified' and 'traumatized': Abortion bans impacting sexual assault victims

    07:14

  • 'Trump's party': Michael Steele slams Lara Trump serving as the new RNC chair

    08:28

  • 'Remains to be seen how far Trump will push Judge Merchan' in hush money trial

    04:55

  • Erin Morrow Hawley on her Supreme Court arguments against the abortion pill

    09:10

  • California Attorney General says mifepristone is ‘safer than tylenol, it’s safer than a colonoscopy’

    05:26

  • Judge grants partial gag order against Trump in hush money case

    02:15

Chris Jansing Reports

Trump pledges to combat crime while attending wake for NYPD officer

02:08

Former President Trump attended the wake for NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and killed after approaching an illegally parked vehicle in Queens. NBC News' Rehema Ellis has details on Trump's visit and his claims about rising crime.March 28, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump pledges to combat crime while attending wake for NYPD officer

    02:08
  • UP NEXT

    Biden holding 'historic' fundraiser with Obama, Clinton and more tonight

    07:38

  • Tom Nides: Joe Lieberman was ‘beloved’ by his staff, ‘a true legend, a true friend… a true mensch.’

    09:46

  • Trump's constitutional argument in GA case is a 'losing one': Kimberly Atkins Stohr

    12:11

  • House to send Mayorkas impeachment articles to Senate on April 10

    02:08

  • Trump attorney tries to have Georgia case dismissed on First Amendment grounds

    04:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All