    Trump moves to dismiss indictment in federal election interference case

Chris Jansing Reports

Trump moves to dismiss indictment in federal election interference case

01:32

Former President Trump has filed a motion to dismiss his indictment in the federal election interference case. NBC News' Ryan Reilly reports on Trump's claim of presidential immunity in the motion.Oct. 5, 2023

    Trump moves to dismiss indictment in federal election interference case

