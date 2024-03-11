IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump files motion to delay New York hush money trial
March 11, 2024
    Trump files motion to delay New York hush money trial

Trump files motion to delay New York hush money trial

Former President Trump has filed a motion to delay his New York hush money trial until the Supreme Court rules on his claims of presidential immunity in a different case.March 11, 2024

