IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump co-defendant’s attorney in Georgia probe admits to leaking videos

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. warming 60% faster than world as a whole

    03:07

  • House Speaker Johnson, Sen. Schumer among first speakers at 'March for Israel' rally

    01:57

  • Man accused of battering Paul Pelosi takes stand in his own defense

    01:59

  • Former George Santos campaign fundraiser pleads guilty to impersonating congressional aide

    01:49

  • Republican senator tries to fight Teamsters president during hearing

    01:34

  • Biden on Gaza: 'Hospitals must be protected'

    01:20

  • Supreme Court adopts new code of conduct amid ethics concerns

    01:16

  • 'QAnon Shaman' announces congressional campaign in Arizona

    01:23

  • Biden, Xi to hold high-stakes meeting in San Francisco

    02:10

  • Gaza skyline shows series of flares being fired, explosions heard in distance

    02:19

  • New Jersey man sought by FBI for role in Jan. 6 attack surrenders

    00:32

  • Man accused of threatening the life of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    01:57

  • Letters containing suspicious powder sent to election workers in several states

    01:30

  • Sen. Manchin of West Virginia not running for re-election in 2024

    02:25

  • Manhunt underway for New Jersey man wanted on Jan. 6 charges

    01:44

  • 3 arrested in connection with 'prostitution network'

    02:26

  • What to expect when Trump's team presents defense in civil fraud trial

    05:28

  • At least one injured in Texas chemical plant explosion

    00:39

  • House subpoenas James, Hunter Biden in Republican-led probe into president’s family

    02:13

Chris Jansing Reports

Trump co-defendant’s attorney in Georgia probe admits to leaking videos

03:34

The attorney for a co-defendant of Donald Trump in the 2020 Georgia election interference case admitted to sending footage to at least one news outlet that showed defendants giving interviews about former President Trump and talking with prosecutors before pleading guilty.Nov. 15, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump co-defendant’s attorney in Georgia probe admits to leaking videos

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. warming 60% faster than world as a whole

    03:07

  • House Speaker Johnson, Sen. Schumer among first speakers at 'March for Israel' rally

    01:57

  • Man accused of battering Paul Pelosi takes stand in his own defense

    01:59

  • Former George Santos campaign fundraiser pleads guilty to impersonating congressional aide

    01:49

  • Republican senator tries to fight Teamsters president during hearing

    01:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All