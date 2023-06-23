IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump campaign official testifies before Jan. 6 grand jury

Chris Jansing Reports

Trump campaign official testifies before Jan. 6 grand jury

Gary Michael Brown, who served as the Trump campaign's Election Day operations official, testified as part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC's Ryan Reilly reports.June 23, 2023

