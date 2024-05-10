IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump calls hush money trial 'disgrace' as court adjourns
May 10, 202411:43
Testimony has wrapped for the week in former President Trump's hush money trial. Lawyers are discussing Alan Weisselberg's absence from the trial. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard is outside the courthouse for more. Former federal prosecutor Jessica Roth, MSNBC legal analyst Chuck Rosenberg and MSNBC political analyst Philip Rucker discuss Trump's reaction to the trial.May 10, 2024

