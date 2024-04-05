IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump, Biden campaigns will ‘unleash unholy hell’ on RFK Jr.’s: Michael Steele
April 5, 202409:38

  • 'Every total solar eclipse is a rare and amazing event': astrophysicist

    07:23

  • Biden's allies look to copy Bush's campaign playbook to highlight abortion issues

    03:22
  • Now Playing

    Trump, Biden campaigns will ‘unleash unholy hell’ on RFK Jr.’s: Michael Steele

    09:38
  • UP NEXT

    Netanyahu knows if Israel loses Biden's support 'they're really in trouble': Peter Baker

    03:05

  • RFK Jr. campaign disavows own email calling Jan. 6 rioters 'activists'

    03:14

  • Trump loses bid to dismiss classified documents case

    02:48

  • 'Catastrophic disaster': Intel analyst on deadly Israeli airstrike that killed seven aid workers

    06:48

  • Trump 'wants to undermine institutions currently prosecuting him': Rick Tyler

    07:41

  • 'No First Amendment problem': Judge rejects Trump's request to dismiss charges in GA election case

    05:05

  • New York AG questions financial strength of company that posted Trump's bond

    05:06

  • Judge denies Trump bid to dismiss Georgia case on First Amendment grounds

    01:36

  • Seven aid workers killed 'points to dark reality' in Gaza: Doctors Without Borders Exec.

    05:04

  • Several Trump supporters involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot are running for office

    04:20

  • Texas lawyer admits state may have gone 'too far' with immigration law

    01:37

  • 'Big accomplishment': Neera Tanden touts Biden admin's efforts to lower drug prices

    04:39

  • Trump trying to 'scare voters back into his camp' as he doubles down on immigration rhetoric

    07:03

  • Trump and Biden ‘very close’ in battleground states: Kasich

    07:41

  • Forbes releases list of world's billionaires

    00:56

  • Trump 'has to win Florida to win the White House': Steve Schale

    06:32

  • 'Something is wrong' with Israel's military strategy after 7 aid workers were killed: Ben Rhodes

    08:05

Chris Jansing Reports

Trump, Biden campaigns will ‘unleash unholy hell’ on RFK Jr.’s: Michael Steele

09:38

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign disowned their own email that called January 6th rioters "activists stripped of their own liberties." NBC News' Garrett Haake, Alex Seitz-Wald and former RNC chairman Michael Steele discuss the growing uncertainty over RFK Jr.'s potential impact on the election.April 5, 2024

  • 'Every total solar eclipse is a rare and amazing event': astrophysicist

    07:23

  • Biden's allies look to copy Bush's campaign playbook to highlight abortion issues

    03:22
  • Now Playing

    Trump, Biden campaigns will ‘unleash unholy hell’ on RFK Jr.’s: Michael Steele

    09:38
  • UP NEXT

    Netanyahu knows if Israel loses Biden's support 'they're really in trouble': Peter Baker

    03:05

  • RFK Jr. campaign disavows own email calling Jan. 6 rioters 'activists'

    03:14

  • Trump loses bid to dismiss classified documents case

    02:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All