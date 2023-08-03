IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Chris Jansing Reports

Trump arrives in D.C. ahead of arraignment

01:00

Former President Trump has arrived in Washington, D.C., and is traveling to a federal courthouse to appear in court for an indictment in the special counsel investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.Aug. 3, 2023

