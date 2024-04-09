IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump and Sen. Graham clash over moving forward with a federal abortion ban
April 9, 202402:09

Chris Jansing Reports

Trump and Sen. Graham clash over moving forward with a federal abortion ban

02:09

NBC News' Sahil Kapur reports on how former President Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., are sparring over whether abortion laws should be left to the states or if Graham should move forward with his bill to outlaw abortions after 15 weeks.April 9, 2024

