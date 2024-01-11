IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump addresses court in closing arguments for New York civil fraud case

Chris Jansing Reports

Trump addresses court in closing arguments for New York civil fraud case

Former President Trump was allowed to address the court during closing arguments in the New York civil fraud trial against him and his organization. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports on what Trump said to the court and the judge's decision to allow him to speak after previously ruling against it.Jan. 11, 2024

